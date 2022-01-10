Some days it seems that the tougher the times, the more depressed and scared we become. One thing we may not be appreciating is the impact of outside forces on our attitude, our behavior, and our outlook on life. Maybe it’s time we take control of ourselves and lessen the impact of those trying to manipulate and scare us.
This challenge is for everyone – no ‘side’ can get away. Think about the sources of news and opinion that are pushing you: pro or anti masks; pro or anti vaccines; pro Biden or pro Trump; the list goes on and on. ‘Like’ a Facebook post or tweet, send a small check, attend a meeting - any activity gets you into their system and the fear marketing starts. Messages and stories supporting what you already believe start showing up, confirming that you’re right and in the know. And then the worst part starts - they tell you how big a threat the other side is to America, to freedom, to religion, to our way of life. They remind you how mean and stupid and condescending the other side is, and how they would take our community right down the drain if we let them!
Soon we have neighbor pitted against neighbor, tearing apart a school district or a community. So instead of dealing with the real challenges of education (getting kids ready to compete for jobs in a global economy, dealing with drugs and bullying and other hinderances to a safe and respectful learning environment, etc.) we end up distracted by a political sideshow. That sideshow knows that the more fear they pump into us, the stronger we’ll react to their pleas, vote for ‘their’ candidates, and send money to their cause (and to line their pockets).
Sure, you say, that’s what the ‘other’ side does, but certainly not my side. Our side is righteous! Sorry, but each side sees themselves as well-intentioned and secretly knows their success can’t continue without having the other ‘nasty’ side to fight against.
So what should you do in this never-ending and very sad situation? First, take back control of your life. Step out of the spin cycle – skip listening to national news and talk shows, bail out of social media for a while, and avoid the no-win fights over politics and pandemics. Go for a walk and lower your blood pressure, read a (non-political) book, and check out the non-partisan Braver Angels website (braverangels.org/minnesota) to learn about how to bridge the divides in our communities.
Perhaps most of all, each of us need to give people some grace. Good people are being played on both sides and they have no idea it is happening and that they are actually part of the problem. We all need to be more open and curious, to listen better, to learn the perspective of the other side, and to recognize that ‘our side’ is also being played by the ‘angertainment’ industry.
The path forward out of this mess starts with each one of us. There is no politician or political party that is going to save us, no matter what they say in their marketing materials. We need to know our neighbors and we need to focus on our communities and schools, not national politics. We need to trust and support the competent staff that manage our public resources in our schools, cities and counties, and we need to get up and walk right out of the room when the elected officials we support start getting partisan and bashing the other side rather than offering reasonable policy solutions.
Dave Bartholomay is mayor of Circle Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.