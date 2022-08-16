As your county commissioner, one of the many committees I serve on is the Transportation Committee for Anoka County. Serving on this committee puts me in a great position to influence road improvement projects to come to our area. We have had many road improvements projects already this summer, but I want to concentrate in this column on just two, and answer some questions I’ve received.
Lake Drive: Lake Drive is on the county schedule for a complete reconstruction in 2028/2029 but its current condition was so bad, I was able to convince the committee to order a resurfacing this summer. By the time you read this column, Lake Drive should be a much smoother commute.
Residents have been asking me if this summer’s work on Lake Drive will include walking paths and the answer is no. The purpose of the improvement this summer is just to give us a “drivable” roadway until the complete reconstruction in a few years.
When the complete reconstruction of Lake Drive occurs, it WILL include a walking/biking trail, and will run all the way from Lexington through Circle Pines and Lino Lakes and into Columbus. It will also include roundabouts at Elm St and possibly 2nd Ave, which will reduce speed and increase safety.
Birch Street: As a follow-up to the very unfortunate bicycle versus vehicle crash on Birch Street at Sherman Lake Road involving a young girl in Lino Lakes, I want to provide you will an update on what our Anoka County Transportation and Highway Department is doing to increase safety for pedestrian crossing on our busy roadways. Thankfully the most resent update is that her recovery is going very well. Below is a list of the activities we’re working on, or have completed:
There are short term and long-term solutions to all problems. Short term solutions are affordable and can be implemented quickly, long-term solutions may be better, but need planned funding. Our decision process begins with collecting and assessing data and that is what we have been doing. Below you will see work that has been done over the last six weeks.
Review crash history: We reviewed the recent (three-year) crash history at this intersection, as well as the Pheasant Hills Drive intersection. There have been two crashes, one at each intersection. Both crashes resulted in property damage, but no known injuries. Neither crash involved pedestrians and bicyclists.
Signage and pavement marking inventory/analysis: Our traffic team completed an analysis of our in-place signage and pavement markings to ensure it meets current requirements and standards. The analysis confirms that the existing signage and striping meets “current” standards.
Speed Study: We are currently monitoring and collecting speed data along the entire corridor. Based upon the speed data we collect; we are considering the installation of additional speed limit signs to assist with speed limit enforcement. (a possible reduction in the speed limit from Centerville Rd to Timberwolf Trail is also being discussed).
Pedestrian traffic: Anoka County is currently collecting pedestrian traffic volumes at the subject intersection. We are also revisiting the previous Birch St corridor study to update the proposed corridor improvement alternatives and pedestrian accommodations to meet current and future needs for all roadway users.
We will also be coordinating efforts with the city of Lino Lakes as we continue looking for safety improvements to address corridor user needs. More to come on this topic as I continue to find the right solution.
Jeff Reinert is the Anoka County Commissioner for District 6. If elected in November, he will continue to serve as the county commissioner for what will be known as District 3.
