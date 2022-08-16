As your county commissioner, one of the many committees I serve on is the Transportation Committee for Anoka County. Serving on this committee puts me in a great position to influence road improvement projects to come to our area. We have had many road improvements projects already this summer, but I want to concentrate in this column on just two, and answer some questions I’ve received. 

Lake Drive: Lake Drive is on the county schedule for a complete reconstruction in 2028/2029 but its current condition was so bad, I was able to convince the committee to order a resurfacing this summer. By the time you read this column, Lake Drive should be a much smoother commute. 

