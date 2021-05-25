On May 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Gov.Walz lifted Minnesota’s statewide mask requirement. With the statewide mask mandate lifted, face coverings are no longer required at Anoka County facilities except for some restrictions in our jail, workhouse, and court facilities. We were already planning for a more open active summer but this great news ensures it.
As chair of Human Services for Anoka County and dealing with all the challenges of COVID, I can tell you that the last year is something none of us want to ever repeat. I can also tell you that I was impressed with how well county staff stepped up, worked long hours to deal with every new challenge week after week.
So now that we are coming back, Anoka County is stepping up again to make sure that we all can get the most out of this summer and beyond, starting with the reopening of Bunker Beach Water Park and Wave Pool. Because we could not open this facility last summer, we used the shutdown to complete a planned renovation of the entire facility. Now it is ready to open with a schedule that will ensure safe operation and attendance. The all-new Bunker Beach Water Park will open for business on June 5. For more information, go to BunkerBeach.com.
Another great outdoor recreation facility owned by Anoka County is Chomonix Golf Course. Before I was elected County Commissioner, the County Board was thinking about closing Chomonix. We fought back and convinced them to keep it open. Now I serve as vice chair of Anoka County Parks and can help keep this facility healthy. We now have new management, better equipment, and increased marketing efforts. Last year Chomonix broke records for attendance and revenues, and this year so far, we are beating last year’s numbers.
The Anoka County Fair is also a go! We just received confirmation last week that the fair will happen this year. This is great news for everyone in Anoka County, as this is definitely one of the best county fairs around.
Other Anoka County properties, activities and services like campgrounds, parks, nature centers, libraries road construction, public health and public safety will all begin returning to normal. Not everything will be exactly the way it was before, but hopefully, as we have slowly reopened, people will notice improvement with some of the changes we made.
Shutting everything down and having over 1,000 employees work from home caused us to rethink all our operations and how we deliver services. One improvement that came about as a result of the pandemic is a program we implemented recently responding to areas that do not have good internet access. This includes some areas in my district, especially the city of Columbus and the Township of Linwood. Working with the rest of my County Board Members, we implemented a program that allows for $300,000 of matching dollars for each municipality to assist them with these needs. Now many people will have improved internet and will be able to better connect with County services.
I am looking forward to a fun summer and beyond and being able to do more than last year. As always, if anyone has any questions for me about Anoka County, contact me at Jeff.Reinert@co.Anoka.mn.us.
Jeff Reinert is Anoka County Commissioner District 6, serving Centerville, Circle Pines, Columbus, Lexington, Linwood, Lino Lakes, east Blaine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.