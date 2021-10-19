Public safety: A very important topic in Anoka County is a project to build a new jail, build a new parking lot next to the jail, build a new 911 Call Center and Radio Shop and adding an addition onto the Workhouse (inmate work-release program). Cost estimates for the current recommendation is between $250 - $300 million.
There are definitely necessary improvements and expansions of capacity issues that need to be addressed in all of these areas of service, but I am not in favor of the current recommendation. I believe more due diligence in needed in this process and I am pushing for a better and more defendable result. I believe we can resolve some of these issues at a lower cost to the taxpayer. More to come on this topic.
Budgeting and taxes: Zero levy increase in Anoka County for 2022. This year we implemented a new budgeting process for Anoka County called Zero Base Budgeting. I used this method in Lino Lakes when I was mayor. Basically, it doesn’t assume dollars spent in the current year need to be spent in the next year. Each department’s budget needs to be annually reconsidered, causing department directors to really validate need.
Property assessment: Cost of property assessment is not a very exciting topic, and most people don’t pay any attention to it, but I’d like to share an improvement I made in this area. To cut to the chase, the county was charging cities $12 a year per property and now will be charging $10 a year per property. This cost is billed to the city and then added to your taxes. This change came about because of a drill down I did with the Property Records and Taxation group at the county, and we discovered a better way to provide this service. Most people won’t notice this reduction, but I think every little bit counts.
Roads: Many road projects were completed in my district this summer, but I’ll focus on projects that concern Quad Press readers. Birch Street is back on track and from what I have been hearing, most all residents like the new road.
Next summer Lake Drive will be resurfaced and will include lowering the speed limit from 55 to 50 mph, helping with safer on and off access. Another area I continue to work on is Centerville Road south of Birch Street to add wider shoulders and add safer pedestrian and bike activity. I continue to work with the Anoka County Transportation Department to make sure my district gets the attention it deserves.
Broadband: A lot of cities on the north end of Anoka County do not have good broadband service and when COVID hit and people had to work from home, this became a big problem. I was working with the city of Columbus and using COVID dollars that the county received from the federal government, we were able to allocate to them $150,000 of matching dollars (which means the city would have to also come up with $150,000) to help their broadband. This ended up being a program that the whole County Board liked so we expanded this program to help cities in all the seven districts in Anoka County. Residents in the areas where this was a problem are very appreciative of this program.
Please contact me for any reason and thank you for your continued support.
Jeff Reinert - Anoka County Commissioner, District 6
Representing: Centerville, Circle Pines, Columbus, East Blaine, Lexington, Linwood & Lino Lakes
Email: Jeff.Reinert@Co.Anoka.MN.US
