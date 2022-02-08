Time sure does go by fast. I can’t believe my competitive skating season is already over. Not sure what I’m going to do on Wednesday nights now.
I have been figure skating since I was 3 years old. I have many fond memories of spending hours at the rink to prepare for tests, competitions, and my personal favorite, shows. Most of those years I skated individually. It wasn’t until my senior year of high school that I tried out synchronized skating. I wasn’t a huge fan of it for whatever reason, but I grew to absolutely love it while skating on my college team at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
After graduating college, I felt a huge void. Sure, I could lace up my skates and go to open skating here or there, but it just wasn’t the same as being a part of a team. I would skate for about 15 to 20 minutes or so before thinking, “Okay, now what?”
I was so thankful when I discovered that the only adult synchronized skating team in the state, just so happens to practice virtually in my backyard. Since 2016, these girls have grown to be some of my closest friends. As corny as it sounds, these girls have grown to become my family.
Skaters on the team this year ranged from 19 to 33. The Leather & Laces adult synchronized skating team is a part of the Northern Fusion (Maplewood) Figure Skating Club. Our season usually begins in September and runs through January or February. We typically compete in two to three competitions.
I’m so proud of my team, especially this year. We had so much thrown at us, from the ongoing pandemic, to injuries and a pregnancy. Thankfully, we had three skaters who stepped in mid-season, right before a competition, so we could still compete. At our first competition in December, the Maplewood Synchro Classic, we placed first against one other team.
Competing at the Midwestern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships in Kalamazoo, Michigan in the middle of a pandemic was quite an experience. Before we left, each skater had to find a test, take it within a certain time frame of leaving/checking in, and of course, test negative. We were so nervous results weren’t going to come back in time, or someone was going to test positive.
Thankfully, we got all of our results back and all stayed healthy for the competition. Skating in masks was definitely something we had to get used to as well. We ended up placing first out of six teams. Man did it feel good to be on the top of the podium.
The long drive home was full of adventure too, as one of our three cars ended up breaking down in the middle of Wisconsin. Just like family does, one of our cars thankfully went to rescue the others.
Because of the division we are in this year, Open Adult, our team is not eligible to compete at the U.S Synchronized Skating Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado, but we have competed in that competition in previous years.
Now that our competitive season is over, we plan to fundraise, volunteer and host a couple of open houses for interested skaters for next season. I can’t wait, because I already miss it.
Thankfully, I can watch the Olympics to get my figure skating fix. I really enjoyed watching the team event, which just wrapped up. A Russian pair team had a really scary fall though, which was really hard to watch.
I’m looking forward to watching all of the individual figure skating events later this week and next week. In addition to the figure skating, I’ve also loved watching the other sports too and learning more about them.
Happy TV watching, and good luck to all the U.S. athletes!
Shannon Granholm is the Managing Editor at Press Publications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.