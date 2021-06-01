Last summer didn’t really feel much like a summer since everything was canceled. This year, I’m so excited because many of the events we look forward to will return.
Although things may look a little different this year, I’m excited for many of the cities to once again hold their city festivals. The city of Hugo’s Good Neighbor Days will be June 11-13. The city of Forest Lake will host its big 4th of July celebration July 4. White Bear Lake’s Manitou Days is slated for July 1-11 along with Marketfest every Thursday from July 1-Aug. 5. Centerville will host Fete des Lacs July 13-18. Stillwater Lumberjack Days will be July 16-18. Slice of Shoreview Days will be July 23-25.
Although the city of Lino Lakes will not officially host a Blue Heron Days celebration this year, community members have stepped up and hope to organize the annual parade as well as some community events to be known as Lino Lakes Community Family Fun Days. The parade is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21.
Vadnais Heights will host Heritage Days Aug. 12-15. Lexington’s Fall Festival will be in September (dates haven’t been released yet). White Bear Township Day will be celebrated Sept. 18.
In addition to all of the city festivals, I’m also looking forward to attending the various music in the park events, enjoying a meal on area patios, watching a water ski show, purchasing flowers and produce at local farmers markets and exploring various parks and trails.
I know my husband is excited that Back to the 50s is back on for June 18-20. It was canceled right before COVID-19 restrictions were dialed back. He also hopes to attend car shows in Hugo, Lino Lakes, White Bear Lake and Stillwater.
Every summer my family and I spend a week in Wisconsin Dells. For the past couple of years, we have decided to switch things up and rent a lake home. This August, we will head to Winneconne, Wisconsin. Although I miss the fun waterslides and the lazy river, it is fun to relax by the lake and bring the dogs along.
Summer always goes too fast, so be sure to enjoy it while you can.
Another thing to look forward to this summer is our Readers’ Choice Best of the Press Contest. Now that the nomination phase has closed, voting will be next. The voting period will begin Wednesday, July 14 at 7 a.m. and go through Sunday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m.
Be sure to vote for your favorites in eating and drinking, sports and recreation, health and fitness, shopping, arts and entertainment, local and services.
As summer is wrapping up, so too will our contest. Winners will be published online and printed in a special section the week of Sept.29.
Shannon Granholm is the Lead Editor at Press Publications.
