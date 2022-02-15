The sun is shining a bit longer, the temperatures are on the rise, and Vulcanus Rex has once again overthrown King Boreas. Spring is on the way, our spirits are up, and we are blessed to live in the greatest country the world has ever known. (And our community is pretty awesome!)
The three immediate issues that I am working on in Saint Paul: fighting crime, tax relief, and Unemployment Insurance.
Fighting Crime. I have heard from so many of you that we need to address the rise in crime that is seeping from the Twin Cities into our neighborhoods. The issue is both as complicated as it is simple. We need well-trained officers, like Officer Linder and Community Service Officer Daddario. They are in our community every day doing the hard work. That means so much to us because we know them, we work with them, and they are here to help. The echoes of defunding the police fell on deaf ears in our community, justifiably so. I am working on legislation that will help strengthen our laws and clarify to prosecutors that we must hold lawbreakers accountable and enforce the laws and penalties passed by the legislature.
Tax relief. It is YOUR money, we (legislators) need to give it back. The idea of giving it back is something I support, and I know from your phone calls and emails that many of you do as well. As we all know by now there is a $7.7+ billion surplus. If you are reading this, you deserve meaningful and permanent tax relief. The process I am working on has several steps to it. At the highest level, we need to permanently end the tax on social security for our seniors, lower energy taxes, and pursue a gas tax moratorium. There are other proposals as well, but the point is the government is collecting too much money and we all deserve our money back.
Unemployment Insurance (UI). UI is a safety net in our society. It provides funds when workers are faced with an unplanned disruption at their job. This fund has been used to help us all fight the COVID crisis, exactly as it was designed to do. I am working with my fellow legislators to repay the UI trust fund with the money we already have and not impose an unnecessary tax hike on small businesses to replace this fund. The great news is Gov. Walz said he supports this approach. But we need to get it done this session and not have this relief held up by political infighting.
Finally, I host live, in-person townhalls every month that are open to our awesome community. The next is at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Centennial Public Library, 100 Civic Heights Cir, Circle Pines. Let’s sit down together and discuss what’s on your mind.
God Bless!
Donald Raleigh is the state representative for District 38A.
