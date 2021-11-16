A staple at the Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) for the last 25 years has been Corporal Jon Krueger. Corporal Krueger joined the CLPD when it was still just the Circle Pines and Lexington Police Department in the 1990s. He is a United States Marine Corps veteran and had spent four years serving our nation as a serviceman prior to law enforcement.
In the last 25 years here at CLPD, Corporal Krueger has worked those long shifts, days and nights, holidays, weekends and covered for partners who are a bit under the weather at times. Corporal Krueger has instructed and trained new officers for the department and was a powerful force working the night shift the first half of his career wherein he arrested hundreds of drunk and impaired drivers. Corporal Krueger continues to have a strong interest in keeping the community safe by very actively working on traffic and speed enforcement on the day shift. He routinely leads the department in traffic related contacts with the public to keep our roads safe.
Corporal Krueger has been known to sit with area elementary school youth for lunch and mentor them over the years. Additionally, he has been a great partner to us here at CLPD in that time. Having been his partner for the last 17 years, Corporal Krueger and I have a few stories, to say the least. The most important story came about seven years ago. Corporal Krueger and I were assigned a welfare check of an adult male. Upon our arrival, we just knew this was going to be a more difficult call. It was clear the party we were dealing with was not in a rational frame of mind and needed help. In the course of our intervention, the male lunged at me and grabbed my duty belt in an attempt to take my holstered firearm away from me. As I struggled to gain control of the male’s hands, Corporal Krueger pulled the male away from me, to the ground, and held him there until he could be handcuffed. The male was then taken to get the help that he needed and Corporal Krueger and I went home to our families. That’s a great partner.
Congratulations on 25 years here at CLPD. We know you have a few more good ones left in you. You are appreciated.
Andy Dixon is a corporal with the Centennial Lakes Police Department.
