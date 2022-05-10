The 2022 legislative session is in its final stretch as the House Democrat majority’s remaining supplemental budget bills will be approved by the Minnesota House this week.
Last year, lawmakers passed a two-year budget for the state of Minnesota. This means that state government is already fully funded, so any spending approved this year would go above and beyond what was agreed to during the last legislative session. This is called supplemental spending, but as is the case with many things in the government, what it really means is a tax increase on everyone reading this article.
In total, House Democrats are looking to increase government spending by more than $7 billion—using up the majority of the state’s $9.3 billion budget surplus on growing government, not returning the surplus to the taxpayers, where it belongs! Their budget would spend $21 for every $1 in tax cuts.
I have long advocated a different approach, one that would see the surplus returned to taxpayers. For me, it’s clear that the surplus belongs to the hardworking people of Minnesota, and you deserve your money back.
All of us are struggling as inflation continues to impact our family budgets. We see it everywhere including grocery prices, gas prices, home heating/energy bills, and more. That’s why we need to put the surplus back in your pocket.
As for the supplemental budget omnibus bills, each of these legislative packages has had provisions included that I would support if given a chance to vote on them as standalone bills. Unfortunately, I must consider the whole of the package when determining how to vote on an omnibus bill. Taking that into account, the dramatic increase in spending, several policy provisions, and raising your taxes has prevented me from voting for these bills.
I have spoken with many of you who are confused and ask me, “Why did you vote yes or no on a bill when I know you do or don’t support a specific issue?” It is a good question and one that is hard to explain in a short time. It is because the part I support, or don’t support, is buried in an omnibus bill that contains multiple bills across multiple subjects. For example, I support removing the Minnesota tax on Social Security benefits. I do not support adding billions of dollars in new spending with the surplus. It is your money and we should give it back.
Moving forward, the House and Senate will meet in conference committees to hash out the differences in their bills. After negotiations, they will reach compromise agreements on the supplemental budget and many of these bills will likely come back in much better shape than when they left the House. I hope that the Senate stands firm, and we can provide the tax relief that Minnesotans so badly deserve.
When I was first elected to serve you and our awesome community in the legislature, I made it my mission to be responsive to your questions, comments, and concerns. I want to be available and transparent as a legislator in St. Paul. To that end, I encourage you to reach out to me if you have any questions about these bills, an issue, or any vote I have taken this year.
I can be reached at rep.donald.raleigh@house.mn or via phone at 651-296-2907.
Donald Raleigh is the state representative for District 38A.
