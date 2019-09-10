Oktoberfest raises support for Centennial students

The Chain of Lakes Rotary and the Slipka Foundation are partnering with the Centennial School District and the Centennial High School Football Boosters on an Oktoberfest gathering to raise money for three causes.
Oktoberfest will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Infinite Campus, 4321 109th Ave. NE in Blaine. The event will raise funds for the Rotary Exchange Program, new head-safety football helmets and Centennial student scholarships.
“Since 2018, the Chain of Lakes Rotary Club has had five Rotary International Exchange Students. Right now, we are sponsoring a Centennial High School student to live in Brazil, and we are hosting a student from Austria,” said Kevin Fitzpatrick, president of the Chain of Lakes Rotary. “Octoberfest will raise funds for extremely worthy causes, including the Chain of Lakes Rotary Youth Exchange Program.”
The Chain of Lakes Rotary encourages Centennial students to find out more about becoming a Rotary exchange student. Information can be found at northstaryouthexchange.com/. Rotary also encourages students and their families to consider welcoming a student into their homes for a few months. Information can be found at chainoflakesrotary.com/our-club/youth-exchange.
“Money raised from this event will (also) support the purchase of head-safety football helmets, replacing older helmets with the new,” said Mike Diggins, head football coach. “A thank you to the community for supporting this event to help keep our athletes safe on the field.”
Funds raised will also support student scholarships. Support will help meet the needs of Centennial students past high school and give them a springboard to success in the next step of their lives. Tickets are $40 for attendees 21 and over and include a food basket, beverage and live polka music.
Tickets can be purchased at the District Office, 4707 North Road, Circle Pines, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets need to be purchased in advance and will not be available at the door. For ticket information, call Jody Josephson, executive assistant to the superintendent, at 763-792-6010.
From press release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.