Area residents had the opportunity to experience a variety of outdoor winter activities including fat-tire biking, snowshoeing, ice fishing, kicksledding and cross-country skiing during the annual Anoka County Parks Snow Day event was held at Wargo Nature Center Saturday, Jan. 25.
