Around 300 students from Centennial Schools participated in a summer program designed to support kids’ academic success while having fun. As a celebration for completion of the program, the participants were invited to enjoy a pizza party and try out Ninja Anywhere, an all-inclusive movement opportunity for all ages and abilities, at Centennial Middle School.
The academic portion of the program focused on reading and math and fun programming included social and emotional components. The community education model was utilized to bring more opportunities and activities to the students while having fun this summer. The additional programming is supported by new federal, directed funding for summer programming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.