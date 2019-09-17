BLAINE — Over 200,000 neighborhoods across the U.S. were asked to nominate those who have made a positive difference for the Great Neighbor Award, and an area volunteer made the top five.
Rosie Griep, a resident of New Brighton, has volunteered with Youthway Ministries since February 2014. Youthway Ministries is a nonprofit faith-based ministry that operates the Youth Center located in the Centennial Square Manufactured Home Community in Blaine.
Nextdoor, the neighborhood social network, teamed up with the new comedy “The Neighborhood” on CBS to celebrate amazing neighbors across the country with “The Great Neighbor Shout-Out.” Nextdoor asked neighbors to nominate those who have made a positive difference. In June, neighbors across America voted for who they believed deserved to win the Great Neighbor Shout-Out, and Greip was among the five winning finalists. As a top five finalist, Griep received a plaque and neighborhood block party Friday, Sept. 6.
“I was totally dumbstruck. I was blown away completely,” Griep said. “The last week of school I was thinking, ‘Do I really want to do this (volunteer) anymore?’ Talk about an affirmation from God saying ‘stay here!’ This is where I want to be.”
Although Griep is a resident of New Brighton, she is familiar with the Quad area because she spent 17 years working as a crime prevention specialist with the Blaine Police Department (BPD). Five and a half years ago she was looking online for a faith-based after school program and stumbled upon Youthway Ministries.
Initially she thought she would show up and do some “fluffy stuff” such as playing a game or doing a craft, but she quickly realized that Youthway was in dire need of a volunteer who would stick around for awhile. “There was such a high turnover of staff ... so I stayed to give some consistency,” she said. “A lot of the kids have people in and out of their lives on a frequent basis, (so) to be that stabilizing force and just love them for who they are: that's the best thing I can offer them.”
Her training through BPD really prepared her for tough situations. “I have children who have disclosed things to me at the end of the program and nothing they tell me is going to scare me off,” she said.
Monday through Thursday, Griep spends her time with youth. In the afternoons, she visits Blaine Senior High School and Roosevelt Middle School to collect leftover school lunches so youth and community members can have hot meals after school is out. “We try to recover as much food as we can so it doesn't go to the dump,” she explained.
Griep also organizes a youth volunteer team that goes out into the community to do a variety of service projects.
Renee Dietz, an early childhood special education lead teacher at Rice Lake Elementary, nominated Greip for the award. The two met through Youthway; Dietz is also on the board of directors for the area YMCA, which has a partnership with Youthway Ministries.
“Rosie's commitment to this program is phenomenal. Forest Gregory began the Youthway initiative and he does the day-to-day operations, but Rosie is the one that makes the relationships with the kids and makes the commitment to build those relationships. No matter where they are in their life, she is there for them,” Dietz said. “I have seen the kids grow up under her leadership, from elementary kids, to pre-teens, to teenagers, and she has been able to help guide their values. She does it because she loves it.”
Griep said, “Some days you feel like you are totally invisible and unappreciated. It is nice to see you are really making an impact. You never really see the seeds you have planted or the fruit that you have nurtured, so it is nice to know that somebody noticed.”
Youthway Ministries is always in need of more volunteers like Griep. For more information, visit youthwayministries.org.
