Year in Review 2021

As each year comes to an end, it is a tradition of the Quad Community Press to look back at some of the most memorable stories of the year. Although we would all like to “get back to normal,” the COVID-19 pandemic persists. School board meetings continue to draw a crowd.
Nearly two years after the YMCA closed its doors, the city of Lino Lakes plans to open the Rookery Activity Center in its place early next year. The Centennial Fire District now has a partnership with the Spring Lake Park Blaine Mounds View Fire Department. And large projects in all of the Quad cities, both commercial and housing developments, are continuing to pop up.
JANUARY
Area officers get once-in-a-lifetime opportunity
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and the Blaine Police Department (BPD) were just some of the 2,500 to 3,000 officers from around the country who traveled to Washington, D.C., to assist with the inauguration.
ACSO sent 25 deputies, WCSO sent 19 deputies and BPD sent 14 officers. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office did not send any deputies to Washington, D.C.
Shoreview man charged with 5 counts for CLPD attack
A 51-year-old man from Shoreview has been charged with five counts (four felonies and one gross misdemeanor) after he allegedly shot out the window of a squad vehicle parked at a police station.
The Anoka County Attorney's Office has charged Donald Raymond Guse with five counts, which include: drive-by shooting, reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, second-degree driving while impaired and first-degree criminal damage to property.
(Guse plead guilty to the drive-by shooting and second-degree DWI, and was convicted of second-degree DWI in October. His sentencing is scheduled for this Friday, Dec. 30.)
Neighbors flock into action to save swan
An injured swan now has a chance to make a full recovery after Circle Pines neighbors, a retired DNR conservation officer and the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center (WRC) took swift action in the middle of a snowstorm.
Ephesians 2nd phase introduced
The City Council will consider a preliminary plat, planned unit development (PUD) and the vacation of DuWayne Avenue for the second phase of Ephesians at Lexington at its Feb. 4 meeting.
Circle Pines residents Tim and Karen Harmsen, owners of Dinkytown Rentals LLC, propose to build a 39-unit market rate apartment complex to redevelop the parcels located at 8951, 8953 and 8955 DuWayne Avenue. The three parcels are currently occupied by three apartment buildings totaling 16 units, known as Lexington Lakes Apartments. The first phase of the development, located at 8927 Syndicate Ave., has 89 units.
(Lexington Lakes Apartments have now been demolished and Ephesians phase II is now under construction.)
YMCA will vacate facility by March 1
The YMCA plans to vacate its facility in Lino Lakes by March 1.
In an email sent out to a stakeholder group Jan. 4, Amanda Novak, senior director of New Development, announced the YMCA intends to vacate the facility in a couple months.
The Lino Y announced it would not reopen its fitness and well-being center in July 2020 and has been going through the “reimagine” process with LES Architects and a steering committee to ultimately recommend programming and operating models. The city of Lino Lakes is also currently going through its own “reimagine” process.
FEBRUARY
Journey students continue to overcome obstacles amid pandemic
The pandemic has been particularly challenging for people with disabilities. But one group of students has not let that get in the way of accomplishing their goals.
Twenty-two students, ages 18-21, are enrolled in the Journey Transitions program in the Centennial School District this year. Seven of those students have elected to continue the program at home due to their own personal circumstances, but the remaining students continue to learn in-person, attend post-secondary classes and hold jobs.
Lexington Mayor running for governor
Mayor Mike Murphy has announced that he will run for governor. The next Minnesota gubernatorial election will be Nov. 8, 2022.
Murphy was elected to the City Council in 2016. After former Mayor Mark Kurth resigned in September 2019, Murphy was appointed by his fellow council members to fill the remainder of Kurth’s term (through December 2020). He then ran unopposed for reelection. His current term runs through Dec. 31, 2024.
Sending St. Valentine to seniors
Seniors at two local care facilities will not feel alone this Valentine’s Day, thanks to St. Joseph of the Lakes Catholic Church and community members.
For the first time, parishioners are busy making Valentine’s Day cards, which will be given to seniors at White Pine Senior Living in Blaine and Lino Lakes Assisted Living. Cards will also be given to parishioners who have been isolated due to personal circumstances amid the pandemic.
The cards have been made by people of all ages. Some community members who do not attend St. Joseph have also made and dropped off cards. Volunteers also made cards for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Centennial Fire District considers options for future
Changes may be in store for the Centennial Fire District (CFD).
Last spring, the CFD Steering Committee authorized Fitch & Associates to complete an operations study to evaluate options for organizational structure and how to provide the best coverage for the best price. The study was necessary to plan for the future of the district after both Assistant Chief David Bruder and Chief Harlan Lundstrom retired.
As a part of its study, Fitch & Associates had conversations and explored the idea of forming possible partnerships with regional partners.
(CFD now contracts with the Spring Lake Park Blaine Mounds View (SBM) Fire Department for a chief and other administrative services.)
Firefighters organize big welcome home
Fire and police agencies from all over Anoka County braved the cold temperatures to welcome home one of their own following his four-month battle with COVID-19. Fire engines and police squads lined Hokah Drive in Lino Lakes in anticipation of retired Centennial Fire District Deputy Chief Glen Olson’s arrival.
When Olson turned onto his street Feb. 16, he was greeted by firefighters, EMTs, police officers, deputies, family members and neighbors holding welcome home signs.
MARCH
An explosion of green’
About 10% of Minnesotans have some Irish ancestry, according to census records, but celebrating St. Patrick’s Day is about more than genealogy. Kelly Jo McDonnell, of Lino Lakes, has more than a little Irish in her family tree, but what’s more important is the opportunity she has to continue on the family tradition.
Considering McDonnell was supposed to be born on St. Patrick’s Day, it should be no surprise that St. Patrick’s Day is kind of a big deal in her household. McDonnell was born March 19, so the holiday has not only served as an opportunity to celebrate her family history, but also her birthday.
Protect and Serve
Unless the judge delays it, next week begins the televised trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd. Floyd’s killing on Chicago Avenue still echoes across the country, and puts Chauvin and a metro police department on trial to tackle racism and use of force.
In the northeast suburbs, neighborhood policing is routine. However, many suburban departments are using this time to examine how they train and restrain. Press Publications asked each of the local departments how they train and restrain to put how local police departments respond in perspective for suburban residents. We received responses from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Centennial Lakes Police Department, Lino Lakes Public Safety Department and White Bear Lake Police Department.
Area church opens doors to help youth
Staff at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Circle Pines saw a need and jumped into action to try to fill that need.
The church, located at 1 Shepherd Court in Circle Pines, has launched a program called “Open Door.” The program not only helps students in grades 6-12 with their homework, but also gives them a chance to be social in a safe setting.
Council moves forward with hard court plans at Tower Park
The City Council is moving forward with plans for two tennis courts and four pickleball courts at Birch Street and Centerville Road (Tower Park).
The City Council has approved plans and specifications for the project and authorized the advertisement for bids for the hard-court facility. The estimated project cost is $480,000.
Hockey heartbreak: Cougars denied state trip by COVID test
The Centennial Cougars earned a trip to the state tournament but were not among the teams skating in the opening round Saturday.
“The girls hockey team will not be able to play in the state tournament due to a lab-confirmed positive case,” Activities Director Brian Jamros announced last week, referring to a positive COVID-19 test result of one player. "We were made aware of a lab-confirmed positive test on March 24 in the morning,” Jamros explained. “After discussion with the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota State High School League, it was determined that we would need to withdraw from the state tournament.”
APRIL
Nuptials gone awry: Coping with COVID-19
Seven weeks before Molly Lund and Chris Kieger were supposed to say “I do,” everything turned upside down. They became engaged in August 2020 and were planning to get married at a small ceremony at a resort up north on April 30. In March, they found out they would need to cancel and start their venue search all over again.
Jordan Bergman-Rushton and Rob Rushton had been planning their big day for two years when the pandemic hit and threatened to change everything. They became engaged in October 2018. The St. Paul residents were planning to marry on Aug. 15, 2020 at a family cabin. A large reception was planned for the following weekend. The couple decided to still be married on that date with immediate friends and family members, but postponed their reception.
Lino Lakes Y will become north metro vaccine site
Later this week, north metro residents could have another option to be vaccinated close to home.
The Lino Lakes City Council has approved a resolution authorizing city staff to enter into a license agreement with the state of Minnesota to use the YMCA building/future recreation center as a COVID-19 vaccination site.
(The former Y was used both as a vaccination site and testing facility. The testing facility will close its doors this Friday, Dec. 30 so the city can prepare the building for a soft opening of The Rookery Activity Center April 1.)
Grass fire: 118 acres burn in Lino Lakes
Fire and police personnel responded to a grass fire March 30 adjacent to I-35W and north of Lake Drive. The grass fire spread rapidly to the northeast, fueled by the high winds. Based on the location of the ignition site, it is believed that the fire was started by a cigarette, likely thrown out of a vehicle.
The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department was assisted by the Department of Natural Resources as well as the Forest Lake, Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View, Hugo and White Bear Lake fire departments. The fire burned 118 acres of land and came within 50 feet of two homes, but no structures were damaged by the fire.
‘Dogs don’t care if you make a mistake’
Reading stories out loud to others can be a daunting task for shy kindergartners, but it doesn’t seem so scary when the face on the screen is adorable. With floppy ears and whiskers.
Kindergartners in Joan Anderson’s class at Centennial Elementary meet virtually with volunteer Carol Wirrkunen and her three dogs, Chara, Tigo and Amy, once each week using Google Meet.
MAY
In-person prom, graduation feels like a small victory for Class of 2021
Distance learning, canceled activities, social distance in the classroom: members of the Class of 2021 have endured a lot in their final year of high school. In light of the isolation of COVID-19, the fact that students will be able to celebrate prom and graduation in person this year is more meaningful than ever.
Last year, most of the major milestones for seniors weren’t able to happen in person at all. This year’s seniors are fully aware of how lucky they are to be able to take part in these important senior milestones, even if those events look a little different.
Project and inadequate notice irk residents
Yes, residents and business owners in Centerville and Lino Lakes have concerns about the biggest project to hit Centerville in the past 20 years. But what has really drawn collective ire is the feeling that news about such an enormous project was being kept from them.
As discussed at the April 28 Centerville City Council meeting, R & R Leasing Inc. (Rehbein Commercial) requested to plat two parcels of land it owns into six lots and a new street. The plat involves 23.73 acres of vacant property on the north side of Main Street between 20th and 21st avenues. Developers have bought three of the six lots; the remaining three will remain vacant for the near future. A Kwik Trip is proposed for a 4.47-acre lot; the NorBella Senior Living facility is proposed for a 4.3-acre lot and the Belleville Apartments are proposed for a 5.3-acre lot.
Concerns named in the stopcenterville.com petition started by Lino Lake residents located just to the north in the Watermark Development include the risk of putting longstanding local business owners out of business, increased traffic, and noise and safety issues due to the traffic increase.
(The Belleville Apartments project was not approved by the council; NorBella Senior Living broke ground earlier this month and plans to open in September; and Kwik Trip intends to break ground mid-summer 2022. No other projects have been proposed for the three remaining lots at this time.)
Lino Lakes considers water treatment plant, raising utility rates
Residents and business owners could see some changes coming to their utility bills as soon as 2022. It is still uncertain how much utility rates will increase, however; much depends on whether the City Council moves ahead with the construction of a water treatment plant.
Previous testing by the Environmental Protection Agency has shown that some of Lino Lakes' city wells have manganese levels above the Minnesota Department of Health's recommended health guidelines. In March 2020, the council authorized the completion of a feasibility study for a water treatment plant. This past February, the City Council authorized Baker Tilly to complete a utility rate study.
Equity topic takes over school board meeting
So many people showed up to the Centennial School Board meeting last week that the meeting had to be moved from the District Center to the Performing Arts Center.
A group of about 80 people attended the May 10 meeting, many of them to voice their displeasure with the joint powers agreement (JPA) and contract with Equity Alliance MN (EA-MN) on which the district was scheduled to vote.
The board then opened up the public forum. Those who wished to speak during the public forum were asked to sign up and provide a full name and address before addressing the board and abide by several rules, but not every speaker complied with those requirements. Eighteen people spoke during the public forum, which lasted for 45 minutes.
JUNE
Lino Lakes reaches agreement for property near Legion
The city has reached an agreement with Vaquero Ventures Management LLC for approximately 2 acres of undeveloped land located south of American Legion Post 566. The sale price is $525,000.
The property, which is known as Lot 12, Lot 13, Block 2 of Carole’s Estates, is located off of Lake Drive near 77th Street West. City Administrator Sarah Cotton explained that the city’s Economic Development Authority purchased lots 12-16 while planning for a public safety complex. The properties were transferred to the city as part of the project financing. In 1999, following completion of the Civic Complex, the city sold the former police station (Lot 15) to the American Legion.
In 2017, the city sold Lot 14 to the American Legion for a parking lot expansion. Lot 12 and 13 have been used as community gardens as a temporary use, pending a sale for development. The purchase price is equivalent to $6 per square foot. Community Development Director Michael Grochala said there are no specific plans for tenants yet, but it would likely be an auto parts retailer and possibly up to two other users.
Show experience brings family together
One area family now knows that eating dehydrated food, filtering stream water and going to the bathroom without toilet paper is not something they ever want to do again.
Thomas and Jeanine Hill, of Circle Pines, along with two (Jaden, 16, and Julian, 10) of their four children will be featured in BYUtv’s original series “Survivalists,” which will air at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
The show features two everyday families who put their cell phones away and embark on a three-day survival immersion course in the wild to reconnect and repair relationships. The show, now in its second season, is produced by veteran unscripted producer Mark Koops (“The Biggest Loser,” “Masterchef”). Each episode, the family that completes the challenges the fastest wins $10,000.
Hybrid model ‘perfect storm’ for Lino Lakes
The Lino Lakes City Council now has a much clearer picture of what it will take to get the former YMCA facility up and running again and what that may look like in the future.
Isaac Sports Group (ISG) prepared a feasibility study to evaluate options for future operation of the facility. A couple of the key takeaways from the study were that the city should explore partnership opportunities where it makes sense, and consider a hybrid management model.
Centennial community continues to remember fallen classmate
This time of year is supposed to be a happy time for high school seniors and their families. Seniors walk across the stage at graduation to receive their diploma, attend the senior party and graduation parties, and enjoy one last summer before they head off to their next adventure.
An empty seat, a white rose and an unworn cap and gown signified that an important member of Centennial High School’s class of 2021 was missing.
Back in December, senior Lucas Fiskewold took his own life, just five days before his 18th birthday. Fiskewold is the son of Chad Fiskewold and stepson of Cindy Fiskewold.
JULY
Residents show support for community and recreation center
Members of the public have now had their first opportunity to weigh in on turning the former YMCA building into the Lino Lakes Recreation & Community Center.
Mayor Rob Rafferty invited residents to share their comments and concerns. All of the residents who spoke said they were in support of the project, but some shared concerns regarding the management model.
Students encourage others to speak up
Centennial Students for Change (CSC) continues to encourage the school district and the community to do better and hold people accountable for their words and actions.
CSC was organized last summer and has now held two marches in Circle Pines to amplify student voices, specifically students of color, and to encourage change. Even though the march didn’t draw quite the same large crowd it did last summer, student organizers did not let that stop them from sharing what was on their minds and reminding people that “racism is not a trend.”
Centennial School Board selects interim superintendent
The Centennial School District has a new interim leader. The school board held a special meeting last week to announce its selection of Jeffrey Holmberg as the district’s interim superintendent following the resignation of former superintendent Brian Dietz in June.
Holmberg comes to Centennial from Prior Lake – Savage Area Schools, where he worked for the last 12 years as director of curriculum, instruction and assessment and served as assistant superintendent. Prior to that he worked as director of teaching, learning and school improvement at Big Lake Public Schools in Big Lake, Minnesota, and completed an administrative assistant and administrative internship at Minnewashta Elementary School in Minnetonka, where he was an elementary school teacher.
AUGUST
Meet new Lino Lakes Ambassadors
Kenley Smith, Morgan Lesch and Rachel Strantz have been selected as the next Lino Lakes Ambassadors.
Eight candidates vied for three spots. The Miss Lino Lakes Ambassador program was established in 2004 as part of Blue Heron Days. The ambassadors will represent the city at various parades, coronations, volunteer events and fundraisers throughout the Twin Cities. The goal of the program is to empower young women by giving them the opportunity to be leaders, strengthen their communication skills and build their confidence.
Circle Pines approves ordinance on targeted residential picketing
The city of Circle Pines has joined the growing list of cities to put an ordinance banning targeted residential picketing on its books.
After the topic was initially brought up at a meeting in May, the council tabled the item to seek more clarity and answers to questions. The topic was discussed again at length during a work session in June with Centennial Lakes Police Department Chief Jim Mork in attendance. The council wanted to make sure that the issue wasn’t already covered by existing city ordinances.
The city of Hugo was one of the first communities in the north metro area to adopt the ordinance in September 2020. The move was in response to the Black Lives Matter protest that took place last August outside the Hugo home of Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll. Other communities have followed suit, including Blaine, Lino Lakes, Shoreview, Centerville and Lexington.
Longtime firefighter ‘will be deeply missed’
Residents of Circle Pines and the Centennial Fire District (CFD) are mourning the loss of one of their own way too soon.
Mike Schweigert, 47, passed away unexpectedly July 31. Schweigert graduated from Mid Peninsula High School in 1992. Following high school, he attended Northern Michigan University and earned a degree in information technology (IT). Mike eventually moved to Circle Pines and joined the CFD in 2001, where he was promoted to captain in 2010. He retired from CFD in 2016. Most recently, Schweigert was employed at Hennepin County as an IT administrator. Schweigert also served on the City Council from 2015 to 2019.
Food shelf renovation will improve client experience
Before the snow flies, clients of the Centennial Community Food Shelf (CCFS) may find a more inviting environment when they visit.
For the last few months, city staff members have been working with food shelf volunteers toward a renovation of the organization’s space in the lower level of City Hall. The food shelf pays $1 a year to lease the space from the city. Prior to moving into the space at City Hall in 2013, the food shelf was located at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Circle Pines.
The City Council has now given its blessing for the project, which will make a difference for not only clients but also the volunteers who spend time there.
SEPTEMBER
Circle Pines celebrates census victory
If 25 fewer people would have been counted in the Circle Pines’ 2020 Census, the city would have had a lot to lose.
In the 2010 Census, Circle Pines had a population of 4,918. Subsequently, it just missed out on the 5,000 count it needed to qualify for approximately $150,000 a year in state aid funding. Circle Pines was granted an unusual legislative exemption to be treated as a city of more than 5,000, but it was uncertain if it would have been able to secure that exemption again.
Frontline workers provide hand to hold throughout pandemic
When family members were not allowed to visit their loved ones during the early months of the pandemic, frontline workers provided a hand to hold and a smile, even though you couldn’t always see it behind their personal protective equipment (PPE).
Though the Blue Heron Days parade was initially canceled for this summer, Council Member Dale Stoesz led the charge to bring back the event not only for the community, but also the heroes within the community. In an effort to provide some much-deserved recognition, Stoesz selected frontline workers — specifically, the caregivers at Gracewood Senior Living in Lino Lakes — to be this year’s parade grand marshals.
Legion honors Lino Lakes officer and firefighter
American Legion Post 566 has made its picks for the Outstanding Police Officer and Firefighter of the Year.
Lino Lakes Officer Nate Hamann and Firefighter Paul Kartman were selected for the honor this year.
Community rallies together to support veteran
Later this week, a local veteran will lace up his running shoes and attempt to do the nearly impossible — all in hopes of spurring conversations and raising awareness of veteran suicide.
Caleb Wedger served in the Minnesota Air National Guard for nine years. In 2012, he was deployed for six months. He spent half of his time in Kuwait and the other half in Afghanistan. Two weeks before he left for basic training, his father took his own life.
Wedger will begin his run north along the Hardwood Creek Trail along Highway 61 to North Branch and then head back toward Hugo. It’s all in an effort to not only start a conversation about veteran suicide and the importance of mental health, but to raise money for the Freedom Fishing Foundation.
OCTOBER
Chance pen pal pairing lasts half a century
Circle Pines resident Mildred Rivera Severseike finally got to meet her pen pal. She’s been writing to her since she was in the fourth grade — almost 50 years ago.
Severseike was born and raised in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. While in elementary school, her fourth grade teacher was friends with a fourth grade teacher in Michigan, and the two decided to have their students exchange names. Each student was paired with a student in the other teacher’s class.
Severseike was paired with Carla Heck from Pleasant Lake, Michigan. The two began writing letters in the early ’70s.
Lexington family opens new mobile smoke pit
Gentz Family Owned Smoke Pit started out of a love of cooking and an even stronger love of family.
Lexington husband-and-wife duo Jeff and Marianne Gentz are known in their community for making meals for their friends and neighbors and helping folks get the meals they need during a tough time. Both Jeff and Marianne’s affinity for cooking sparked the idea to start a family business around their love for smoking meats.
Circle Pines resident’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ display back for 3rd year
No one decorates for spooky season quite like Mike Pederson of Circle Pines.
For the last 15 years, Pederson has been finding ways to welcome in the holidays with elaborate light displays. His love for Halloween stems from his love for Christmas, especially because of his fond memories of his grandmother, who was big into decorating herself.
Coalition members celebrate completion of I-35W project
After more than two decades of gathering funds, planning and designing, and three years of construction, the north metro has a lot to celebrate now that the improvements to I-35W from Sunset Avenue in Lino Lakes to County Road C in Roseville are complete.
Construction of the project began in 2019 and was complete in August 2021. Improvements included concrete repairs, repairs/reconstruction of bridges, seven noise barriers and mobility improvements such as the addition of E-ZPass (formerly known as MnPASS) Express lanes.
MnDOT Project Manager Jerome Adams explained that as a part of this project, enough new pavement was laid to stretch for 135 lane-miles. Specifically, the 12-mile project included eight bridges and 50 ramps. Construction costs totaled approximately $208 million.
NOVEMBER
Scratch ‘n sniff’ enhanced reading aloud
The Read to a Dog program at Centennial Library could not have come at a better time for Golden Lake Elementary fourth grader Emily Arnett, who just lost her family dog.
The program has been offered on and off for the past several years, but started back up this fall after Lino Lakes resident Amanda McGivern contacted the library.
McGivern owns two rescue pups, 3-year-old Lucilla, a Great Pyrenees/collie/Lab mix, and 2-year-old Bucky, a shepherd/husky/“super mutt.” Both are certified therapy dogs.
Council gets first glance at possible rec center name
The City Council has directed city staff to continue moving forward with plans for the recreation center with a target opening date of April 1.
Consultants (GameDay Sports and WSB) kept coming back to one of the things that makes Lino Lakes unique — the fact that Lino Lakes is home to one of the state’s largest great blue heron rookeries, located on an island in Peltier Lake. Although the name has not been selected, one suggestion was the Rookery Activities Center.
Construction begins on ‘largest private investment’ in Lino Lakes’ history
If all goes as planned, Lyngblomsten will open its doors to tenants on a second campus in Lino Lakes 110 years after it first opened its doors to the first resident at its Como Park campus in St. Paul.
The Minnesota senior services organization has broken ground on its senior living campus in Lino Lakes. The campus will be located on a 20-acre site at the corner of Hodgson Road and County Road J.
School board conducts interviews, fills board seat
After conducting interviews with the top four candidates, the Centennial School Board has now decided who will fill the one-year term until the special election next November.
School Board Director Stephanie Carlson, whose term was supposed to run through 2024, submitted her resignation last month. The school board received nine applications and decided to interview four of those candidates at a special school board meeting last week. The candidates interviewed included: John Burns, Laura Gannon, Cindy Hansen and Robert (Bob) Vollbrecht.
The school board then appointed Vollbrecht to the vacant school board seat. He will
be sworn in Jan. 10. In November 2022, voters will have the opportunity to fill three board seats in addition to the seat vacated by Carlson. The winner of that special election will serve a two-year term.
Lexington and Blaine can’t agree on interconnected water system
If the cities of Blaine and Lexington can’t come to an agreement soon, they may find themselves in a courtroom.
The two cities have an interconnected water system that dates back to the ’70s, when there was a joint powers agreement (JPA) in place. The JPA has since been dissolved, but the cities still have a permit through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that requires both cities to use each other as a water resource.
The city of Blaine just finished a long list of improvements to its water infrastructure, most recently this summer, when its fourth water treatment facility was completed. Blaine Mayor Tim Sanders, who took office last January, said there is a concern about Lexington’s water, which is of poorer quality, mixing with Blaine’s water.
DECEMBER
Advisory boards, council share feedback on developer proposal for ‘key’ corner
Anderson Companies and partners Ron Clark Construction and Bader Development are considering their options for redevelopment of approximately 10 acres at the prominent intersection of Lake Drive and Main Street.
The northwest quadrant of Lake Drive and Main Street currently includes a mix of commercial and quasi-industrial uses, including an automobile salvage yard. City staff has been working with the property owners and potential developers regarding development options on approximately 10 acres in the northwest quadrant of the intersection immediately north of Tavern on Main. The development team is looking into having approximately three-quarters of the property dedicated to market-rate housing (on the north side) and senior living. The southern portion of the property along Main Street could be a to-be-determined commercial use.
Lino Lakes council turns down car wash and oil change concept
A developer would like to build a car wash and oil change facility in the Market Place development, but the council says that’s not the right location for the business.
Boing US Holdco Inc. submitted a land use application for planned unit development (PUD) concept plan for a proposed car wash facility and separate oil change facility at 601 Apollo Drive. The 1.32-acre site is located within the Lino Lakes Market Place master planned shopping/retail center, which was approved in 2001. The development includes Target and Kohl’s, four retail buildings on Apollo Drive, and additional commercial buildings and lots along Lake Drive.
Ultimately, the council did not support a car wash and oil change use on that corner, but encouraged the development team to look at other locations in the city.
Santa of Lino Lakes makes children feel special
Stephen and Cathy Berry just might be the real Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
For 25 years and counting, the two have made it their mission to bring joy, not only during the holiday season but year-round.
