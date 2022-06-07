Wrap up from the capitol

With the session in the rearview mirror, Press Publications reached out to area legislators to find out how it went. Each senator and representative was asked to provide a summary of the session in 350 words or less.
SEN. ROGER CHAMBERLAIN, DISTRICT 38
Moving to District 36
I had three top priorities for this year’s legislative session: education, crime and helping Minnesotans manage historic inflation and afford their daily lives.
Empowering parents and supporting teachers: Schools requested we keep it simple — literacy, special education and mental health funding, and no mandates.
Partnerships – the Senate passed simple bills that would promote stronger partnerships between parents and schools by creating a more transparent curriculum process.
Literacy – Nearly 50% of kids in Minnesota are not reading at grade level. The schools supported our mandate-free $48.2 million literacy initiative.
Special education – Schools requested support for special education funding. We listened. The Senate passed record increases for special education funding from 6.5% to 40%, or $912 million over three years.
Mental health – Finally, we increased funding by $15 million for the most challenging mental health issues.
Unfortunately, neither the House nor Gov. Walz accepted our repeated attempts at compromise.
Cutting taxes
The Senate and House actually had an agreement on a broad range of tax relief to help seniors and working families, including fully eliminating the tax on Social Security benefits.
While there was an agreement, unfortunately Gov. Walz didn’t want to close the deal.
Keeping communities safe
Supporting law enforcement – The Senate passed increased funding to recruit, retain and train more good cops to keep our neighborhoods safe.
Tough on criminals – We also passed sentencing reform by strengthening penalties for certain crimes and requiring mandatory minimum sentences for others.
The Senate, House and Gov. Walz could not reach an agreement.
Vulnerable adults
The Senate focused on the crisis in long-term care and disabled communities. Our proposal invested $1 billion to stabilize and reform long-term care facilities and group homes.
Mental health
The Senate, House and Gov. Walz did reach an agreement on addressing mental health. The Governor signed a $93 million plan that addressed a variety of needs including extra beds and funding for greater mental health support in schools.
Keeping health insurance costs in check
We passed legislation to extend a successful program that has stabilized the individual health insurance market and kept premium prices under control.
REP. DONALD RALEIGH, DISTRICT 38A
Moving to District 32B
The 2022 legislative session came to an end last week, and with it, action on many of the issues that matter most to Minnesotans. As your representative, I worked hard to defend our freedoms and liberties, and make Minnesota a more prosperous state.
Unfortunately, this year’s legislative session ended without movement on our top priority — tax relief. This was largely because Gov. Walz and House Democrats insisted on spending billions of dollars on growing government, not on significant tax reform that would have put more money in your pocket. Our estimates put the spending increase at over 16%. That is on top of our state expenditures of over $104 billion for FY 22-23 biennium, $48 billion of that from the general fund.
All of us are struggling with the impacts of historic levels of inflation, soaring gas prices and seemingly unprecedented grocery bills. Our family budgets are struggling to keep up with rising costs, and government spending more of your money is not the answer.
That’s why I felt it was so important to provide necessary tax relief this year. Failing to do so was a missed opportunity that would have helped you and your family.
My take: demands to significantly increase spending by billions of dollars in a non-budget year were unrealistic and unnecessary when government is already fully funded thanks to last year’s two-year budget. Minnesota received nearly $80 billion in federal COVID relief dollars, resulting in a projected $9+ billion budget surplus.
While these demands prevented action that would have put money back in your pocket, we were nevertheless able to move the ball on several other important issues, including legislation that supports veterans and their families.
Next year I am looking forward to breaking apart the omnibus bills that have plagued our process. We need to hear and pass single-subject bills, not Frankenstein monstrosities. That will take some significant effort, but that is why you sent me to Saint Paul: to do the hard work for you and your family.
As always, it is my commitment to respond to the needs and priorities of you and your family.
SEN. CHUCK WIGER, DISTRICT 43
So close, but yet so far. Legislators did pass several new laws, but couldn’t reach a final agreement on many matters as time expired.
Last month, legislative leaders reached a major bipartisan agreement: a mix of tax cuts, targeted investments for schools, health and human services and more, plus a bonding bill and strengthening the state’s reserve account.
Final passage of the tax bill, which I support, was contingent on other conference committees negotiating details and reaching agreements.
Most of these committees made significant progress. Some reached a final agreement or were close. I served on the education conference committee, where $1 billion was allocated, and an agreement seemed reachable. We now need to finish this work.
If we can, that will mean almost $4 billion in tax cuts (e.g., eliminate state taxation of Social Security, and more); $4 billion in spending for education, health care, public safety; and a $1.5 billion bonding bill. Minnesotans expect us to get this work done. I will continue to push for us to come back and do it.
The bonding bill could potentially include funding for White Bear Lake’s proposed public safety center, building maintenance projects at Century College, LakeLinks Trail appropriation technical change, Tubman Center, Gibbs Farm, and more. It’s important that we also pass legislation addressing water permits and additional study related to White Bear Lake.
Though that work remains, we did pass several initiatives:
$92.7 million in mental health resources.
Bonuses of $750 or more to frontline workers who did not have the option to work from home during the pandemic.
Veterans and Gold Star families provided various programs.
Minnesota’s Unemployment Insurance Program was replenished while keeping businesses’ unemployment insurance tax rates flat.
COVID-19 worker’s comp presumption for first responders, including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and more.
Reduced the cost of health insurance for Minnesotans who use the individual market.
Funded nation-leading ALS research.
Financial relief provided for farmers impacted by the 2021 drought.
As always, contact me by phone/text. Thanks for the honor of serving you.
REP. PETER FISCHER, DISTRICT 43A
Moving to District 44A
Neighbors,
First, I want to express my sorrow to all those impacted by the recent mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo. These tragedies keep happening, and require us to take action.
The House DFL has fought for years to bring forth gun safety reforms supported by almost 90% of the public, like red flag laws and universal background checks. Both of those bills passed the Minnesota House in 2020 but the Minnesota Senate refused to even discuss the issue. We must do better for our children.
As required by the state constitution, the Legislature adjourned May 23. We moved forward on a long list of priorities for Minnesotans across the state, such as frontline worker bonus pay, investments to address the opioid crisis, and funding for Minnesota’s Unemployment Insurance Program to keep small businesses’ tax rates flat.
I am proud to say that in the Behavioral Health division that I chair, both parties worked together and passed every bill with unanimous support. This is the second year in a row this has occurred and illustrates the good work government is capable of. The House also passed a $92 million mental health package that lifts the moratorium on new mental health beds for the next five years, creates crisis homes for children, increases funding to programs that eliminate the barriers to mental health access, and more.
However, final agreements were not reached on our complete supplemental budget.
From the very beginning, I have been clear: my focus is on reducing costs for families, helping our young people, preserving our environment and improving public safety for everyone. The House DFL negotiated for months in good faith with Gov. Walz and Senate leadership. We hope to continue working with Republicans to find as many agreements as possible, because that’s what Minnesotans deserve. I will continue advocating for our communities, and I hope to write again soon after a successful special session.
REP. AMI WAZLAWIK, DISTRICT 38B
Lawmakers worked hard to improve the lives of Minnesotans this year. House DFLers wanted to use our state’s historic surplus to support students, workers and Minnesotans who need assistance. We advocated for investments in education, public safety, health care and other priorities.
Leaders from both parties agreed to invest $4 billion, provide $4 billion worth of tax cuts, and save $4 billion for the future. We passed several bills on a bipartisan basis, but important legislation was left on the table. I hope we can find a way to come together and complete our work. It’s what we agreed to do and what Minnesotans expect from their legislators.
While some bills didn’t make it across the finish line, we approved critical legislation this session. One of our notable accomplishments was delivering $500 million of bonus payments for frontline workers. This will benefit hundreds of thousands of people who kept our state running during the pandemic, including health care workers, first responders, child care workers and food service and retail workers. We also replenished Minnesota’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which was depleted due to the pandemic.
Legislators secured additional resources for veterans this session. We provided funding to prevent veteran homelessness, build new veterans homes and deliver bonuses to those who served during the post-9/11 era.
We delivered relief to farmers impacted by the 2021 drought and took steps to contain avian influenza. In addition to supporting current farmers, we approved legislation to help more Minnesotans enter the agriculture industry, a critical part of our economy.
House DFLers also protected Minnesotans’ reproductive freedom. We blocked attempts to restrict reproductive rights and access to critical health care services.
Other notable accomplishments include reforming Minnesota’s liquor laws, expanding mental health resources, funding nation-leading ALS research and securing unprecedented amounts of money to address the opioid crisis.
The regular legislative session is over, but we’re still working hard and trying to find compromises. We want bipartisan bills to be ready in case a special session is called. I hope we can return to the Capitol and deliver the results Minnesotans deserve.
REP. JAMIE BECKER-FINN, District 42B
Despite the Senate walking away from the negotiating table late in the legislative session, we did get some important issues across the finish line this year. First, we passed frontline worker pay legislation that will soon be open for applicants. More information can be found at https://frontlinepay.mn.gov We also replenished the UI trust fund, which was incredibly important for many of our small businesses.
We also passed a “mental health omnibus” on the last day of session. This bill will benefit people across the state and includes necessary changes to our m
I remain hopeful that the Senate will come back to the table so we can have a short special session to pass more bills. With our historic budget surplus and families struggling to pay rising gas and grocery prices, we need to reinvest those dollars in those who could use it right now.
