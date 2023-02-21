For Christians, Lent is a season of solemnity, where people practice self-denial and atonement leading up to Easter, when they commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. So how do all-you-can-eat-with-all-the-fixings fish fries at local restaurants and churches figure into that?
The fish fry tradition is most strongly associated with the Roman Catholic community, but churches and organizations of all denominations (or none at all) have participated.
According to Wikipedia, the ritual of fasting during the Lenten season dates back to the first century CE. The practice has changed quite a bit over the centuries, but it started as a fast and was eventually established as a 40-day abstinence from the meat of warm-blooded animals. This form of penance was meant to recognize the suffering and forbearance of Christ's 40 days in the desert while he was tested by the devil. This year's Lenten season begins Feb. 22 and lasts until Easter Sunday, April 6.
Fish fries are also a way to celebrate Midwestern roots, since many places in Minnesota and Wisconsin were settled by German and Polish Catholics who did not typically eat meat on Fridays. Proximity to freshwater lakes means that a fish fry might feature fresh walleye, bass, perch, bluegill or even catfish, in addition to the more widespread choices, cod and tilapia.
