Why do Americans celebrate Ireland?

Outside of the Fourth of July, St. Patrick’s Day is the only other American holiday that celebrates national pride with such fervor. Why do Americans have such a strong attachment to Irish heritage, even when they’re not Irish themselves?
The answer is: It has more to do with American history than Irish history.
St. Patrick’s Day is perhaps one of the greatest success stories of the “melting pot” view of American culture. It is a combination of old-world traditions with an added American flair, creating something new that anyone can enjoy regardless of cultural heritage.
According to 2021 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 31 million Americans claim Irish ancestry—more than the current population of Ireland, which is just over 5 million. Many of the biggest U.S. cities were populated by Irish immigrants in their heyday, creating cultural strongholds where any excuse to celebrate memories of the old country could arise. It’s no surprise that parade and celebrations arose around March 17, the day set aside to honor one of Ireland’s patron saints, St. Patrick.
Even the foods we enjoy on St. Patrick’s Day are mainly American inventions. Corned beef and hash, for instance, is a meal heavily associated with St. Patrick’s Day, but it is not a traditional meal of Ireland. Instead, the low cost of corned beef made it an easily available food to immigrants already residing in the United States.
From its beginning in Ireland, St. Patrick’s Day was observed as a holy day to honor the man who brought Christianity to the nation of Ireland. Only upon coming to American shores did it become a festival to celebrate Irish heritage and serve as a great excuse for a green-themed party.
For a holiday that now includes much quaffing of beer, some might be surprised to know that the first St. Patrick’s Day parade in St. Paul was partially motivated by the temperance movement of Irish Catholics. Originally, the day included speeches, a flag-raising and a fired salute. The festivities grew bigger each year and reached a high point in 1901, when parade organizers made an arrangement with railroad tycoon James J. Hill to lower rates for the occasion. More than 4,000 people participated in the parade that year.
However, the increasing frenzy led Archbishop Paul Ireland to halt the festivities and return the day to a religious occasion. It wasn’t until the 1960s that local business owners revived the parade again, in a tradition that has been going strong for decades. Ireland picked up the cue from the U.S. when the popularity of television made the party available to watch from across the ocean. Now, the St. Patrick’s Day festival in Dublin draws more than a million people every year.
The holiday has evolved drastically from its religious roots—today it’s much more of a party than a day of observance. An estimate from WalletHub reported that beer sales more than double on St. Patrick’s Day—and so do incidences of car accidents when revelers make unwise decisions to drive while under the influence. As always, authorities advise celebrants to make smart choices and never drive while under the influence.
Whether they are a little Irish or not at all, there are many ways for folks to celebrate—enjoy a green Guinness responsibly, visit a local Irish pub or restaurant, make a home meal or just wear a bit of green. It’s a one-of-a-kind American holiday that hopefully brings a little luck of the Irish to us all.
— Jackie Bussjaeger
St. Patrick’s Day: Green beer and Irish soda bread
Recipe for Irish soda bread
Ingredients:
• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 cup cake flour (or substitute 1 cup all-purpose flour plus 2 Tablespoons cornstarch)
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 stick cold salted butter, cut into pieces
• 1 large egg
• 1 1/2 cups buttermilk
• 1/2 cup golden raisins
• 1/2 cup dried cranberries
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 375˚. In the bowl of a mixer, combine the flour, sugar, baking soda and salt. Using your fingers, work 4 tablespoons cold butter into the flour until the butter is in small bits.
In a separate small bowl, whisk the egg into the buttermilk and pour into the flour mixture. Using the paddle attachment, mix on low speed for a few turns, until the dough is barely incorporated; there will still be some dry flour in the bowl. Add the raisins and cranberries and bring the dough together with your hands, kneading until the dough comes together and there aren’t any dry bits of flour left.
Form the dough into a round and place in a medium-size cast-iron pan. With a sharp knife, cut a large X on the top of the dough (this will help it bake through). Bake for 50 to 55 minutes, until the top is golden brown and the bread sounds hollow when you tap on it.
Melt the remaining 4 tablespoons butter. Remove the pan from the oven and brush the top of the bread with the melted butter.
— Recipe from The Pioneer Woman
Recipe for Green Beer
St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and one of the holiday’s popular traditions is green beer.
According to The Pioneer Woman website, this emerald drink only requires two ingredients — beer and green food coloring. It takes less than five minutes to make. The tradition dates back to 1914, when one of the first accounts of the drink was recorded. Dr. Thomas Curtin, an Irish American physician, made green beer for a St. Patrick's Day party at the Schenerer Club of Morrisania, located in the Bronx.
A light beer or any brand of pilsner or pale ale is preferred to make green beer. The lighter the color of beer, the easier it will be for the food coloring to mix in. Depending on your desired hue, you may want to add another drop or two of food coloring.
People can serve the beer with Irish soda bread or the traditional corned beef and cabbage.
