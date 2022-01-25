Renee Dietz has voted in every election since she was 18, but one aspect of the political process that remained a mystery was the caucus.
“It wasn’t until about 10 years ago that I attended my first caucus. I wanted to see how the process worked because I was getting frustrated with some of the decisions happening at the state Capitol, especially in education, so I wanted to find out how these decisions were being made,” Dietz said.
Dietz, who is now a member of the Senate 38 District committee and part of the outreach committee, wants her community to know that attending a caucus isn’t as scary as it seems.
“I always thought it was these very involved party officials, or that you needed a special invite to go, but really it’s just my neighbors, who are like-minded to me, talking about issues that are important to them,” Dietz said.
The chair of Senate District 38 BPOU (Basic Political Operating Units), Andrew Cravero, described the precinct caucus as the absolute beginning of the political process.
Though caucuses vary for each party, each caucus follows similar guidelines. Members of each precinct are invited to the caucus of their political party at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 to share their political concerns and opinions with other members of their precincts. Caucuses must happen on the same night at the same time, but will occur at different locations around the state.
This year, the Republican caucuses will remain in person, but the Democrats will offer a contactless caucus where members can still attend in person but send in electronic resolution forms if they’d rather participate remotely.
Andrea West, the chair of Senate District 38 for the DFL, explains that caucuses are much more of a casual event than many people expect.
“The caucus is a very grassroots practice. It’s quite literally a meeting with neighbors about what you want to see happen in your community, and you get an idea of which candidates are there to represent you,” West said.
Attendees can expect to show up to their party’s caucus, sign in, socialize with members of their party, vote on precinct officers like the chair and co-chair and propose resolutions to be considered by the party. Anyone over the age of 18 is allowed to propose resolutions. Topics that are discussed at the caucus will eventually be brought to the Democratic and Republican conventions in the spring.
“I would tell people to not be intimidated by the process. We use all these fancy words like precincts and BPOUs, and that can sometimes be confusing,” Cravero said.
For those attending a caucus for the first time, West recommends going with a neighbor or a friend to make the process a little less intimidating. Similarly, Cravero suggests researching the issues you care about ahead of time and doing some reading on each of the candidates in attendance.
Attendees can choose how much or how little they want to participate in their local caucus and still leave knowing they’ve done their part in the political process.
“I remember the first time I went to a caucus, I did a lot of observing, but by the time I attended the second caucus, I actually brought forth a resolution, which helped me learn a lot about the political process. It’s everyday people who just want to get involved. It’s all about getting to be heard and bringing up issues that are important to you,” Dietz said.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached by emailing lowdownnews@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1226.
