The Quad Community Press asked preschoolers in Mrs. Angie’s Rice Lake Elementary classroom, "What would you like Santa to bring you for Christmas this year?" Here are their responses:
Elliot
Lego sets, robots, a real football and uniform, soft wrestling helmet and suit.
Olivia
Hairdresser Barbie (that she can dress herself), gymnastics Barbie, Kayak Barbie and outer space Barbie
Addison
Makeup set, pretty princess shoes and dress.
Eli
Toy kitchen
Brooks
Washing machine, steam engine, big dump truck
Parker
Carry Around Robot Town (he saw this in the “newspaper”), Hex bugs and marble run with elevator
