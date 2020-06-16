Watershed appointment process under scrutiny

When a council or board makes appointments or reappointments to boards or committees, it is typically done in a unanimous fashion. Often, the appointment is placed on the consent agenda. That was not the case with a recent Rice Creek Watershed District board reappointment.
After a lengthy discussion, the Anoka County Board voted 5-2 to reappoint Patricia Preiner to the Rice Creek Watershed District (RCWD) Board of Managers June 9. Commissioner Jeff Reinert (District 6) and Commissioner Matt Look (District 1) voted no.
The Quad Community Press has previously reported in detail numerous complaints that area city administrators have with the district when it comes to the district’s appointment process, oversight, budgets and more.
Reinert said he was confused as to why the item was even on the agenda in the first place. He explained that when he was elected in February's special election, he was asked to recommend someone for appointment to the RCWD Board of Managers.
“When starting my process, I ran into a lot of opinions about this candidate, some very good and some very bad. I also found when talking with a lot of the cities, that issues exist with the RCWD and there are processes that are very cumbersome and costly for cities,” he said. “I have talked with literally dozens of people. I have spent countless hours, had various meetings. We identified through that process issues that existed and solutions.”
Reinert said that the RCWD is currently putting together a document that will memorialize the process and spell out what RCWD is willing to do to try to address some of the issues and concerns that have arisen.
“As soon as this document is finished, if, in fact, Patricia Preiner is my recommendation, at least then she will be taking that seat with accountability,” Reinert said. “I think that voting and putting someone in place prior to the completion of the process that has been going on for two months right now is somewhat disrespectful to the dozens of people and the countless hours that have been spent to get to the point that we are at.”
Reinert requested the item be postponed to the board's next meeting, when he was hopeful RCWD would have that document completed. The postponement failed when a required supermajority vote was not reached, and the discussion continued.
Chair Scott Schulte (District 7) explained that he was the one who requested the item be placed on the agenda.
“This was before us in (the fall) and we decided not to act on it at that time to allow the not-elected yet, but would-be elected commissioner from District 6 to have some insight to at least understand their perspective,” Schulte said.
“It is our job as county commissioners when we appoint watershed district folks to assess their performance on a watershed board or their ability to perform on a watershed board. It is not our job to micromanage their process and their policy ... All we can do is appoint people based on their performance.”
Schulte added that Preiner has served as board president for 12 years and a member of the board even longer. He said he has heard nothing but good things about her from residents, cities and businesses.
Look said he was concerned that Reinert was asked to supply a recommendation, which was now being overridden. Schulte said that when the board makes an appointment, it is the entire board that makes the appointment, not just one commissioner from one district.
Look responded, “I understand that, but as has always been done by this board, the commissioner representing that district goes out, samples the people who would be interested in this and they make the recommendation for that person. Never have I ever seen a commissioner other than the appointing commissioner say, ‘I don't like Joe Blow’ ... It is kind of put upon the commissioner representing the district to make that decision, and it is respected and gone forth with.”
Reinert explained that it is not necessarily that he is against the appointment of Preiner, but rather there is a process that is yet to be completed. “With the completion of the process, there will be some accountability put in place ... We are just putting some process in place that allows for the RCWD to be the asset that cities expect from them,” he said.
“I look at cities as customers of the RCWD. There should be a partnership; they should be working together. The RCWD should be taking cities by the hand, walking them through the bureaucracy of what they need to do to get projects completed.”
Reinert said he was worried if the board went through with the appointment, it may cause the RCWD to not complete the document. “Now this seems to subvert the final completion of that document just weeks before (it is) complete. It is a bit suspect.”
Commissioner Mike Gamache (District 5) said, “I have no issues with work that Patricia Preiner has been doing with the RCWD. I think whatever issues the cities may have with RCWD needs to be addressed with them.” He added that the county board needs to do a better job with how it communicates the appointment process to cities.
The RCWD Board of Managers is made up of five members, two of whom are from Anoka County. Reinert pointed out that both of Anoka County's RCWD representatives are from the same town (Columbus), but RCWD represents 28 cities. Minnesota Statute 103D.311 dictates the appointment process. Per subdivision 3, “If the district is wholly within the metropolitan area, the county commissioners shall appoint the managers from a list of persons nominated jointly or severally by the towns and municipalities within the district ... The county commissioners may appoint any managers from towns and municipalities that fail to submit a list of nominees.”
It also states that managers of a watershed district contained entirely within the metropolitan area must be appointed to fairly represent the various hydrologic areas within the watershed district by residence of the manager appointed.
Circle Pines City Administrator Patrick Antonen explained in a phone interview after the June 9 meeting that the city of Circle Pines submitted a list of three candidates it wanted the board to consider. Preiner was not one of them. That list was also supported by the city administrators of Centerville and Lexington. Antonen said he was disappointed their list was not considered, as it is not easy to find three people who are willing to make that commitment and passionate about the topic.
Schulte said, “The cities submit applications to us. If we are dissatisfied with the current manager on the board, we hold interviews ... We do the interviews and then recommend one person for appointment or recommend reappointment of the existing person. The process lately has been if we approve of the particular manager's processes they have used, the decisions they have made, then we go to appointment without interviewing.”
Schulte said he felt like “the time was up” and that it had been put off too long.
Reinert said, “There is absolutely no sense of urgency to act today. The person that is up for appointment is in the chair that she has been in. Work is being done ... I ran into an awful lot of controversy, so it took longer and I'm sorry that you got impatient with that process.”
In an interview after the meeting, RCWD Communications and Outreach Coordinator Beth Carreño said, “RCWD prioritizes developing and maintaining strong relationships with our city and county partners. As a result of the recent adoption of our 2020-2029 Watershed Management Plan, the board of managers was already working with staff and partners to consider rule revisions, identify and implement processes to improve efficiency and user-experience and ensure transparency. Issues presented to RCWD by one of the Anoka County Board members and three of our 28 cities were and continue to be thoughtfully considered and balanced with the needs of the entire district.”
Carreño said although the RCWD had not committed to an official letter previously, the board of managers has asked staff to develop a draft letter for the county to consider at its June 24 meeting.
Preiner's term will be up in January 2023. Antonen said Circle Pines is looking at its options, one of which would be bringing the matter through the court system.
