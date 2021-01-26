CENTERVILLE — The City Council recently voted 4-1 (Council Member Steve King opposed) to authorize a 50% discount on the fees charged to businesses that choose to connect to city water in 2021.
The offer will expire Dec. 31, 2021.
“Due to COVID-19 shutdowns, the city is looking for all sorts of ways to help its businesses,” City Administrator/Engineer Mark Statz said at the Jan. 13 council meeting
Statz said the city was approached by a couple of business owners who said they wanted to connect their business to city water but found the cost of connection prohibitive. Businesses pay up to six times the fees to hook up to city water than residential properties pay, he noted.
Homeowners pay a water access charge (WAC) of $1,850 and a lateral benefit fee of $8,000 per parcel. These figures amount to one residential equivalency unit (REU). Because they use so much more water, businesses are charged multiple REUs, depending on how much water they are expected to use.
A business that uses a lot of water, such as a car wash or large restaurant, can be charged up to six REUs. That business would then be charged $11,100 for the WAC portion, plus $8,000 for the lateral benefit fee on that parcel of land.
A charge of $19,100 to connect to city water, especially during difficult economic times when business income is reduced, would discourage most businesses.
With the discount, a business with six REUs that would have paid $19,100 will now pay $9,550. Instead of paying $11,000 in WAC fees, a business with six REUs would pay half as much: $5,500. The $8,000 lateral benefit fee would be halved to $4,000.
Both the city and participating businesses would benefit from the discount, Statz said. Businesses could take advantage of the discount program and access the city water supply despite the problematic economy. At the same time, the city could continue to work toward having all businesses and residents ultimately connected to city water and sewer systems, while encouraging ongoing investment in its existing businesses.
“I'm for anything we can do to help businesses out,” Council Member Russ Koski said.
Council Member Steve King disagreed, saying the city is giving away taxpayer money. “The businesses can thank the taxpayer,” he said.
Statz said, “The discount could be considered an incentive program.” He noted that the city’s water fund is healthy and can absorb the impact of discounted rates.
“The city has received CARE money to offset costs and to help out our bottom line,” Council Member Michelle Lakso reminded council members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.