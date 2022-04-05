Tony Stafki, of Oak Grove, knew from an early age that he had been blessed with the gift of being artistic. He started sketching anything from cartoon characters to wildlife. At the age of 11, he caught the “painting bug” after watching Bob Ross on TV. As a teenager, he took some oil and painting classes to broaden his skills.
After high school he wasn’t sure what career path he wanted to take. Because he had been told artists don’t make money, he decided to go a different direction. He became a software engineer. He eventually decided to change pace and became house painter. After a few years of learning the trade, he combined his painting skills and artistic abilities and decided to start his own custom painting company.
The Quad Community Press recently interviewed Stafki to learn more about the artist behind the murals at the Rookery Activity Center (RAC) in Lino Lakes.
Q.Tell us a little bit about yourself.
A. My name is Tony Stafki, and my one-man company is Walls of Art LLC. I have been painting murals and faux finishes since 2007. I live in Oak Grove with my wife and kids.
Q.When/how did you discover you had artistic abilities?
A. When I was 5 years old, I knew I could draw. By 11 years old I was doing landscape oil paintings along with Bob Ross. After college, I became a software engineer and then switched careers to regular house painting. I saw a muralist on a job site I was on and instantly knew that is what I wanted to do — combine my painting and artistic skills.
Q. What do you enjoy about painting?
A. I enjoy creating! I enjoy bringing my clients’ vision to life. I also enjoy getting to go somewhere new for each project and meeting new people.
Q. What do you specialize in?
A. While I enjoy painting murals in any type of style the clients like, I specialize in a more 3D style.
Q.Tell us about your work at the Rookery Activity Center in Lino Lakes. Tell us a little bit about the design, the process and hours that went into that.
A. I’ve really enjoyed working here at the Rookery Activity Center. For the last couple of months we’ve been brainstorming various ideas and styles of murals for the pool area. I am very pleased with the final result, as I think it gives an instant wow factor (15-foot-high blue herons will do that) without being too scary for the kids. It also lets you know instantly where you are — at the Rookery.
It took approximately 16 hours to draw/paint, and I needed to use a small scissors lift to get up there.
Q. Any idea how many murals you have done at this point? Tell us about some of them.
A. I’ve lost count, but I’d say at least 300. They range from a 150-foot-long project in a tunnel in Shakopee to a small butterfly mural in a residential nursery.
Q. Do you have a favorite artwork so far? If so, what is it and why?
A. It’s really hard to pick a favorite, as I put everything I have into each one, but probably the most unique one I’ve done so far is painting a dairy farm mural on a 100-foot-high silo in Hutchinson, Minnesota. It was a fantastic challenge and, in the end, it is a huge piece of art celebrating the local community and something that the whole town is proud of.
Q. Anything else you want people to know about you?
A. I really like working with people and bringing hand-painted art into people’s homes and businesses. I am so thankful to be doing something I’m good at and enjoy for a living.
Q. How can people get in touch with you or view more of your work?
A. My work can be seen (including a video of the 100-foot silo) on my website: http://www.WallArtByTony.com, and my more recent work can be seen on my business Facebook page http://www.Facebook.com/WallArtByTony.
— Compiled by Shannon Granholm
