Waldoch Farm wins 3 categories in Best of the Press Contest

The community has voted, confirming that Waldoch Farm in Lino Lakes is a certified winner in more ways than one. The family-owned farm takes home three distinctions from the Reader’s Choice Best of the Press contest in the categories of Arts & Entertainment, Local and Shopping.
Arts & Entertainment:
Best Entertainment Festival
The annual corn maze, pumpkin patch and fun fall activities at Waldoch Farm have drawn visitors for decades with its classic harvest charm. But this year is a little different: COVID-19 has challenged Waldoch to bring its same charm to families while ensuring everyone stays safe and healthy. The popular corn maze, hayrides and visits to the barnyard won’t happen for this year’s celebration, but guests are welcome to enjoy a drive-through pumpkin patch experience instead.
“With public safety in mind, we’ve scaled things back to find things kids would enjoy with no unnecessary risks,” said Andrew Joyer, a fourth-generation member of the Waldoch family. Cars can drive through the patch to a parking lot, where they can use a green wagon to haul in their perfect pumpkins. The selection and purchase of the pumpkins can be done entirely in the field to make the visit as safe as possible for visitors and employees alike.
“Then you can get in your car and head on your way, or go to the garden center and check out specialty pumpkins and mums this year,” Andrew said.
Local: Best Place to Work
(Fewer Than 50 Employees)
The Waldoch family first purchased its farm property in Lino Lakes in 1916 and got to work raising hay and chickens for the St. Paul Farmers Market. Over the years, the family vegetable stand has turned into a fully stocked garden center and pick-your-own vegetable farm. Third-generation sisters Mary Joyer and Kathy Rivard share management of the business, and fourth-generation brothers Andrew and Doug Joyer are always busy taking care of day-to-day business around Waldoch.
“It’s great,” said Andrew. “I’ve worked here all my life.”
“We don’t know any better!” Doug added.
In all seriousness, Andrew said that it’s the people that make Waldoch such a great place to work. “We care about each other and we have fun and we work hard, so you feel like you’ve accomplished something every day you’re working.”
Numbers of employees swell during the late summer harvest season, making for a busy and productive environment. For some employees, Waldoch was their first job, and many have returned year after year.
“We’re kind of a good spot for people to have a first job, get work experience and learn what hard work is all about,” Doug said. “There’s a natural reward to accomplishing weeding a row of your own and working your way up to garden center staff. You can’t walk into a garden center and be cranky very long being surrounded by beautiful flowers. We focus on ventures that do make it nice and fulfilling to work and to serve the community.”
Shopping: Best Greenhouse/Nursery
Waldoch’s charm stretches far across the northeast metro. In addition to winning this category for the Quad area, Waldoch also came in fourth in the White Bear Lake area contest.
“A big part of what we do is grow a lot of our product on site,” Andrew said. “Because of that, we may get carried away with the selection. We have a lot of fun picking out the plants, so there’s just a vast selection of diverse plants that I think is unmatched.”
From pick-your-own vegetables and Grandpa’s Roadstand to perennials and garden décor inside the garden center, Waldoch takes pride in offering something for the community through the seasons. The personal attention to detail makes all the difference when it comes to running a quality greenhouse.
“We have over 60 varieties of coleus,” said Doug. “Mary and Kathy are passionate about growing very good-quality products. They select the wide variety of stuff that sets us apart, and then you add on the quality of their dedication.”
It’s been a tough year on many businesses, but the support and appreciation of the community is a positive note amid the stress, said Doug.
“We appreciate their support and their willingness to shop here through the generations,” said Doug.
Waldoch Farm is open to guests until Oct. 31. “Come Halloween, we’re done for the year and we’ll be working to get next year up and running so we have a beautiful 2021,” said Andrew.
The garden center is closed on Tuesdays, and the pumpkin patch will be open on select days. In addition to pumpkins, the garden center carries other popular fall items such as mums, perennials and straw. To learn more about when to visit, find more details on the farm’s website at waldochfarm.com.
