Volunteer firefighters and police to face off in charity hockey match

LINO LAKES — Will this be the year the fire team emerges victorious? In the six-year history of the Guns-N-Hoses hockey game between the police and fire divisions of the Lino Lakes Volunteers in Public Safety (LLVIPS), police volunteers (the Guns, that is) have so far held an unbroken winning streak.
But event organizer Wes Pederson suspects this may be the year the fire division breaks the pattern. The seventh annual Guns-N-Hoses Hockey Charity Classic will take place Feb. 24 at the National Sports Center in Blaine.
This year, LLVIPS has selected Protectors’ Peak as the charitable benefactor for the event. Minnesota Police Chief Nate Harder founded Protectors’ Peak to provide mental health retreats for peace officers and first responders who serve the community. The organization's mission is to provide a place for police and firefighters to rest, renew and reenergize.
"First responders are those that we depend upon when we need their help. And the stress of their jobs today is clear to us all," said Pederson. “Last year focused on first responders being physically protected; this year we’re focusing on mental health.”
Admission to the game is free, and sponsor booths will be set up in the lobby for attendees to visit. Nearby brewery Invictus Brewing is one of the sponsors, and will be selling adult beverages such as beer, cider and seltzer that will go toward the charitable cause. Outside of the main game, event organizers have set up a few fun surprises.
A Mighty Mites game between Centennial and Blaine (ages 5-8) will precede the LLVIPS match, and Pederson promised a special surprise when the Zamboni emerges between the games. Attendees can also participate in the Chuck-a-Puck activity, which challenges them to throw a puck as close to the on-ice target as possible. Lino Lakes K-9 Argos will be the one to retrieve the winning puck. The game will also be broadcast live on North Metro TV, Channel 15 and on the Guns-N-Hoses YouTube channel.
“Come on out and join us. We want to fill that place up and make as much noise as possible,” Pederson said.
