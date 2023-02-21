Volunteer firefighters and police to face off in charity hockey match

The fire and police divisions of the Lino Lakes Volunteers in Public Safety (LLVIPS) will face off at the National Sports Center Feb. 24. 

 File

LINO LAKES — Will this be the year the fire team emerges victorious? In the six-year history of the Guns-N-Hoses hockey game between the police and fire divisions of the Lino Lakes Volunteers in Public Safety (LLVIPS), police volunteers (the Guns, that is) have so far held an unbroken winning streak. 

But event organizer Wes Pederson suspects this may be the year the fire division breaks the pattern. The seventh annual Guns-N-Hoses Hockey Charity Classic will take place Feb. 24 at the National Sports Center in Blaine. 

