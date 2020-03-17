People wondering whether they should be tested for the novel coronavirus can now use a free online assessment at virtuwell.com. It will guide users to appropriate next steps for diagnosis and treatment.
The assessment evaluates a user’s symptoms, travel history and potential exposure to infected patients, as well as other demographic data, to determine whether a COVID-19 test is warranted. These factors are aligned with the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health.
If users meet the criteria for COVID-19 testing, they will be connected with a nurse practitioner via phone. The nurse practitioner will conduct a more comprehensive assessment of the patient’s health and help determine the best next steps for their situation.
If users do not meet criteria for COVID-19 testing, but have symptoms that they’d like addressed by a nurse practitioner, they can proceed with a Virtuwell visit, which will cost $49 or less, depending on their insurance plan. This allows the patient to recover at home without spreading infection or exposing themselves to other circulating viruses.
As the outbreak unfolds, the assessment tool and approach to care can and will be modified in accordance with the latest guidelines from national and local health agencies.
