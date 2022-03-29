Preschoolers at Centerville Elementary are exploring the world, thanks to technology. Their experience just might help persuade officials that the World Expo should come to Minnesota in 2027.
For nearly 200 years, World Expos have been a gathering place for connection and have served as a platform for the countries of the world to showcase new ideas and innovations and address/craft solutions to global challenges — together.
The first World Expo took place in London in 1851. Expos have been held in France, Australia, Italy, Spain, Canada, Japan, Portugal, Germany and more. The expo was last held in the United States in New Orleans in 1984. The U.S. has now made it to the top five countries on the list for 2027. The five short-listers are now going through a yearlong process of pitching their countries and why they should host the next event, scheduled for 2027-28.
Mitch Carlson, a preschool educator at Centerville Elementary, grew up learning about expos from his grandmother. This year, he was cat-sitting for his neighbors while they attended the in-person event in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. After returning from their trip, his neighbors mentioned that he should check out the virtual experience.
The event in Dubai was supposed to take place in 2020, but was postponed to 2021-22. “They were worried it was going to be canceled, so they developed an online version,” Carlson explained. “I thought I could use it in the classroom as a learning tool.”
The expo began in October and runs through the end of March. (Carlson is hopeful the website will stay live so people can continue to explore the world after the official event is over.) The expo features 192 country pavilions. While exploring those pavilions, you can learn about architecture, science, inventions, technology, culture, food, language and more.
Carlson writes all of his students’ names on an ice pop stick. Each day, he chooses a new stick: that student gets to control the smartboard and decide which pavilion they will explore.
“The kids love it; they ‘ooo’ and ‘aaaa.’ Every day they ask if we are going to ‘do expo’ today.” Carlson said.
After selecting a country for their virtual field trip, the preschoolers learn about the country’s flag, food and schools. They also learn how to say thank you and hello in that country’s language.
“They are virtually in control of what they see. It’s like a hands-on experience where they are like learning and exploring at the same time …” Carlson explained. He said people of all ages can benefit from exploring the expo. “I've learned about countries I didn't even know existed. It’s fun to see their pavilions and see what they have to offer. It has kind of opened up the world.”
Sara Ison, coordinator of Centennial Preschool, said, “Centennial Community Education and our preschool programs are committed to engaging our learners in exciting and new ways. Learning about the virtual World Expo brings the learning to life right inside our classrooms. Seeing the excitement on the preschoolers’ faces when they learn about the world in this new way helps us develop lifelong learners, and this starts in early childhood.”
Bid for next expo
Carlson mentioned how he was using the virtual expo in the classroom, and his neighbors then shared that information with Mark Ritchie, past Minnesota Secretary of State, who is the president and chief executive officer for the country’s 2027-28 World Expo bid.
Carlson compared the bid process to that of a country trying to host the Olympics. Carlson has been interviewed several times about his work in the classroom, which will be used as part of the country’s pitch to the expo’s board about why Minnesota should be the next location.
“They estimate 13 million people will be there. If you think about users online, you could triple that,” Carlson said, adding that Minnesota wants to incorporate a large virtual element similar to or even better than Dubai’s.
If Minnesota wins the bid, the expo would be held in Bloomington. Until then, you can explore the world by visiting www.expo2020dubai.com.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.