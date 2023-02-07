LINWOOD TOWNSHIP—On Feb. 2 at approximately 3:54 p.m., the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Linwood Fire Department, and M Health Fairview EMS responded to the report of a crash between a motor vehicle sedan and a school bus near the 19800 block of Viking Blvd NE in Linwood Township. Indications show that the school bus, which had been traveling westbound on Viking Blvd NE, was stopped to let children off the bus, when it was rear ended by a sedan. The adult male driver of the sedan was extricated from his vehicle and transported to a local hospital via ambulance in stable condition. No children or adults on the bus were injured in the crash. The driver of the sedan received a citation for duty to drive with due care—speed greater than reasonable. This incident is under investigation by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
