Since the early 2000s, Jeff Karlson has made 10 trips to Ukraine to volunteer through a ministry. So, when he heard the news that Russia was invading the country, he felt helpless.
“It has driven me to my knees to pray for them, to pray for their protection,” he said.
Karlson, a resident of St. Michael, Minnesota, is the former city administrator of Lino Lakes. He had always thought he would go on a mission trip to Africa, but then had the opportunity to go to Ukraine through his church in 2005.
It was there that Karlson met Max Fetisov, who was only 17 at the time,. Fetisov was visiting Ukrainian orphanages and sharing hope through Bible lessons. Over the years, the two developed a friendship. In 2009, Fetisov officially launched his ministry, True Hope.
Karlson and his wife Joy have been involved in the organization since the beginning, and have both served on ministry’s board of directors. Karlson has been the ministry’s treasurer since 2013. The organization’s vision is to “break the cycle of abandonment in the lives of orphans and to see them live and thrive independently with the knowledge that they are valuable and loved.”
Since 2013, Karlson has traveled to Ukraine almost yearly. “I just fell in love with the children there,” he said. “I developed this passion for this. I have met so many wonderful people there who are very close friends now.”
The Karlsons actually purchased an apartment in Ukraine with another couple from the ministry to use on their frequent visits. The Karlsons now try to visit the country every fall and spring. Their next visit was planned for this May.
The ministry is based out of Krivoy Rog (Kryvyi Rih), the largest city in central Ukraine and the seventh most populous city in the country. True Hope serves people of all ages, from newborns up to disabled adults, and provides mentorship and support, basic needs (diapers, school supplies, clothing etc.) as well as transitional housing, education, advocacy, medical help and spiritual growth.
Karlson said he has a very heavy heart and was surprised by Russia’s invasion of the country. “This conflict has been going on since 2014. Probably 15,000 soldiers have died fighting that war on the eastern side of Ukraine,” Karlson explained. “But when this whole threat of invasion came up, generally the Ukrainians were not concerned about Putin invading their country. They thought that would be pure madness; they did not expect that he would go to that length just because of how it would impact his own nation.”
One thing people need to understand about Ukrainians is that they are patriotic, Karlson said.
“This last generation hasn’t known war, and they value their freedom and independence from Russia, particularly since they were once a part of the Soviet bloc. They love freedom, and they don’t want to be under Soviet rule again. They want to determine their own destiny, and I think that’s what you are seeing there,” Karlson explained. “They are going to fight. They are fighting vigorously to keep their country and not let the Russians take it over … They are not going to back down.”
One thing is certain, Karlson said: Ukraine needs prayers. “They know that the only way they are going to stop this invasion is with divine intervention. They aren’t going to be able to do it on their own. It is going to take intervention of God, and they know that,” Karlson reflected. “The people that I know are all praying, they are all standing strong in faith and believing that Lord will turn back this invasion.”
In addition to prayers, True Hope’s main mission right now is providing financial help to the people of Ukraine. As of press deadline, Karlson said that the mission has seen an outpouring of support and received over $160,000 in donations from people who want to help. True Hope is also focused on providing housing for all of the refugees. For more information about True Hope or to donate, visit https://truehopeukraine.com.
“It is very sobering. It is very hard to see what they are going through right now,” Karlson said. “All we can do is pray.”
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
