TPC ROSE presents $160,000 to Safe Families for Children

TPC ROSE, a group of about 60 philanthropic women members of TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, worked throughout the year to raise $160,000 for its 2019 selected beneficiary, Safe Families for Children. Safe Families for Children is an international, volunteer-driven nonprofit. A local chapter serves primarily Anoka County. The check was presented at the December ROSE meeting, held at TPC Twin Cities.
Safe Families for Children works to empower parents, prevent child abuse and divert vulnerable children from entering the foster care system. TPC ROSE President Sharon Krumme said the mission resonated with the membership and community sponsors.
“Safe Families for Children surrounds families experiencing difficulties with a caring, compassionate community,” said Krumme. “TPC ROSE is all about strengthening the community. I’m pleased to bring our strong network of members and sponsors to help this worthy cause.”
Safe Families for Children Metro Director Elizabeth Beseke expressed gratitude for the funds and more.
“We have gotten some fabulous volunteers who came to us because of this experience,” Beseke said. “The money is so important; you have no idea. But really, the relationships matter the most. We don’t have words. Thank you so much.”
Since founding in 2008, TPC ROSE has helped area nonprofits with accumulative contributions of almost $1.2 million. Annual funds are raised primarily through an August golf event and a November Moonlight Gala.
Applications for the TPC ROSE 2020 beneficiary selection are available online at TPCROSE.com. The deadline for a nonprofit to apply is Jan. 31.
Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.