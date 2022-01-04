TPC ROSE presents $150,000 to Hope for the Community

TPC Rose, a group of about 50 philanthropic women members of TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, worked throughout the year to raise $150,000 for its 2021 selected beneficiary, Hope for the Community, a humanitarian organization based in Blaine. Hope for the Community operates four food shelves that will serve more than 2.2 million pounds of food to more than 42,000 people in the north and south metro in 2021. The check was presented at the group’s December meeting, held at TPC Twin Cities, Blaine.
Applications for the TPC Rose 2022 beneficiary selection are available online at tpcrose.com. The deadline for a nonprofit to apply is Jan. 31.
Dr. Alan Goracke, founder and president of Hope for the Community, says working with the organization has been transformational.
“When you’re in the trenches and serving, sometimes you feel like you’re alone out there,” Goracke said. “Then we got connected with TPC Rose and all of the generous philanthropists and leaders here. And, we realized we weren’t alone. That in itself helped transform the way that we went through this process. We consider TPC Rose as mentoring us.”
All funds raised by the organization, which is affiliated with Tournament Players Club Twin Cities, will go toward Hope for the Community’s mission to fight hunger and deliver hope. The nonprofit is targeting schools and college campuses for new food shelves because students need help, Goracke said. Computer-controlled freezers and other equipment will be purchased with the funds.
Since 2008, TPC Rose has helped area nonprofits with accumulative contributions of almost $1.35 million.
— From press release
