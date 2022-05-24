The YMCA of the North provides water safety tips to help kids, teens, adults and families enjoy lakes, rivers and pools during the Memorial Day holiday weekend and throughout the summer months.
Throughout the pandemic, water safety is more important than ever due to missed swimming lessons, fewer pools with lifeguards and more families that choose to spend time outdoors around the water.
Safety tips to practice in and around water:
• Never swim alone.
• Lifeguarded beaches and pools provide another layer of safety in addition to parental supervision. They also ensure water chemistry/beach water has been tested and is safe.
• A responsible adult should constantly and actively watch children.
• Always keep young children or nonswimmers within arm’s reach of a parent or guardian.
• Remember, inexperienced or nonswimmers should wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.
• Be wary of inflatables because a poke or blown valve can turn into a dangerous situation quickly.
• Don’t engage in breath-holding activities.
• Don’t jump in the water to save a friend who is struggling in any water; instead, use a long object to reach for them and pull them to safety.
• Enroll children and nonswimmers in water safety or swim lessons.
• Be mindful of the hazards of backyard pools with standing water around because kids can fall down or can’t get out, and infants or preschoolers can climb or crawl in.
To be safe:
• Install barriers around the pool like a fence.
• Know CPR.
• Guarantee that every child in the backyard pool who cannot swim wears a U.S. Coast Guard-approved lifejacket.
• Provide constant supervision.
• Make sure there is a way to climb out of the pool if it’s too tall to step out of.
• Keeping kids safe when adults are also engaged in fun is incredibly important. A simple tip for parents near any kind of water this summer is to take the Water Watcher pledge. As a Water Watcher, an adult agrees to:
• Maintain constant visual contact with the children in the group.
• Not drink alcohol, talk on the phone, socialize or read while watching children.
• Keep a phone near the water for emergency purposes only.
• Remain by the water until relieved by a new water watcher.
— Contributed by the YMCA of the North
