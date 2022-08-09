Times may change, but intoxicated boaters remain persistent threat

The mass exodus to the outdoors during the COVID-19 era has been well documented. Among other things, that has meant increased recreation on lakes and rivers across Minnesota.
Deputy Pete Grover of Anoka County’s Recreational Enforcement Unit was a firsthand witness to the tidal surge of boaters. He described the last couple of years as “the busiest the lakes have ever been.” He said the majority of boaters were new to boating, and that his unit not only engaged many of them in education about boating laws and safety, but also issued a lot of written warnings.
At the same time, Grover said his department was short-staffed—another well-known pandemic phenomenon. Combined with increased recreational traffic, this diluted his department’s efforts in the field and left deputies at a disadvantage when it came to keeping waterways safe. It was a situation he described simply as “frustrating.”
While sheriff’s deputies and conservation officers spend a great deal of time inspecting for and educating boaters on matters of safety, like safe operation and the use of personal flotation devices (PFD), one of their primary concerns is keeping a lid on intoxicated boaters. Watercraft operators suspected of BWI (alternately called “boating while intoxicated” and “boating while impaired”) are top of mind during inspections and rarely, if ever, afforded any slack.
Sergeant Ty Jacobson, of Washington County’s Water, Parks and Trails unit, echoed Grover’s observations about lake recreation in recent years. “The last few years, we’ve seen an uptick … a lot of people took to the outdoors. This year is busy, but it’s leveled off a bit. It’s trending more toward a normal year.”
Jacobson did not say he has noticed an increase in intoxicated boaters, but that doesn’t mean he has let his guard down. Every time he conducts a “boat stop,” he looks for safety equipment on the boat and signs of intoxication on the operator.
He said that while consuming alcohol aboard boats is not illegal, it may be easiest and best to avoid it altogether. “I encourage people to keep alcohol off the boat. It’s dangerous to yourself and all other boaters.”
The power of intoxicating substances to create hazardous situations and increase deaths on the water has been studied and tracked methodically for decades.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard’s 2021 Recreational Boating Statistics, published in June of this year, alcohol was the sixth-leading contributing factor in accidents and the leading determined cause of boating deaths in the U.S. in 2021. However, that is not a new phenomenon.
Since at least 2010, alcohol has been the fifth-, sixth-, or seventh-leading cause of accidents. Alcohol was the number one cause of boating deaths every single year, and often by a wide margin.
Sgt. Jacobson believes his department does a good job getting the word out, which keeps BWI offenses relatively low. He said their presence on the water is well known.
“Sheriff Starry is committed to having safe waterways. People see us; they know we’re out there. We’re looking for the few that are out there and breaking the rules.”
Jacobson said that like driving an automobile under the influence, boating while intoxicated receives a reaction that is often swift and severe, including forfeiture of the boat.
As an added measure of deterrence, Jacobson also mentioned how BWI and DWI laws in Minnesota have received a degree of homogenization in recent years. The blood alcohol concentration for impaired operation of any motorized vehicle/craft is 0.08, and aggravating factors apply across the board. Intoxicated boating offenses affect an operator’s driving privileges, and vice versa. What’s more, ATV and snowmobile privileges are also included.
As explained in the 2021 Minnesota boating regulations, penalties for impaired operation include “… loss of motorboat, off-road vehicle and motor vehicle operating privileges” and refusal to take a sobriety test will incur the same.
While we are now on the backside of summer, Jacobson said water patrols will maintain their vigilance through Labor Day and the rest of the boating season.
“Drink responsibly and be smart about your decisions. If we find you are intoxicated, we will take you to jail.”
Roy Heilman is a contributing writer for Press Publications. He can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
