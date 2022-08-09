Times may change, but intoxicated boaters remain persistent threat

A water patrol officer gives a sobriety test to a boat operator.

 Operation Dry Water | Contributed

The mass exodus to the outdoors during the COVID-19 era has been well documented. Among other things, that has meant increased recreation on lakes and rivers across Minnesota.

Deputy Pete Grover of Anoka County’s Recreational Enforcement Unit was a firsthand witness to the tidal surge of boaters. He described the last couple of years as “the busiest the lakes have ever been.” He said the majority of boaters were new to boating, and that his unit not only engaged many of them in education about boating laws and safety, but also issued a lot of written warnings.

