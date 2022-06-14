Tidal Wave Auto Spa may be newest business to come to town

LINO LAKES — Even though the City Council turned down a concept for a car wash in the Market Place development on Apollo Drive, it will likely approve a car wash to be located off of I-35E and Main Street, west of the new Caribou Coffee.
The council was expected to approve a preliminary plat for Otter Lake Crossing 2nd Addition as well as a conditional use permit (CUP) and site improvement performance agreement for Tidal Wave Auto Spa at its June 13 meeting, after press deadline. Two separate land use applications were submitted. The first applicant, Tyme Properties LLC, submitted an Otter Crossing 2nd Addition preliminary plat to create two commercial lots.
The second applicant, Bowman, submitted a CUP and site improvement performance agreement for a commercial car wash to be located on Lot 1 of the preliminary plat.
The 25-acre site is located in the northwest quadrant of Otter Lake Road and CSAH 14 (Main Street) just west of the city of Hugo. The site is currently vacant commercial land that is being used for agricultural row crops.
The car wash building is proposed to be 3,500 square feet. Per Bowman’s application, Tidal Wave will provide entry through the northeast corner of the site, where customers may take advantage of the free car vacuuming services available onsite through the 28 vacuum spaces. The design allows for at least 12 cars of car stacking for vehicles waiting to enter the tunnel. Payment is processed through a pay station along the northern drive aisle, but the site will also have two to three employees to assist with operations on site.
City Planner Katie Larsen added that the car wash plans to utilize a water reclamation system.
One of the main reasons the council was not supportive of the concept proposed by Boing US Holdco Inc. for the Market Place location was due to anticipated noise and its proximity to a new business, Muddy Cow, which will have a rooftop bar. In addition, per the Market Place planned development overlay (PDO) design guidelines and site plan, the lot is supposed to be developed into a bank.
Mayor Rob Rafferty said he had some concerns about this new car wash proposal, and had hoped he could take a look at an existing location nearby to get a better idea of what the building would look like. Larsen explained that there are some metro locations in the works, but as of now, Rafferty would likely have to drive to Iowa to see an existing Tidal Wave Auto Spa.
Rafferty and Council Member Tony Cavegn wondered how the neighboring businesses would feel about the car wash. Larsen explained that the Tidal Wave Auto Spa is surrounded by the Interstate and commercial uses. As the building is currently planned, Larsen noted, the dryer noise would be projected toward I-35E.
“This does meet all of our ordinance requirements; we can’t mandate anything beyond that,” she said.
The developer will still need to return to obtain final plat approval before construction can start. Before then, however, some prep work for the site, such as grading, could begin if first approvals are given June 13, Larsen said.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
