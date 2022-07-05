Thrivent Financial team puts a stake in the ground in Quad community

It has been over 10 years since Ben Ollila and Mike Trudeau began their adventure in 2011 at the Thrivent firm in Lino Lakes. Since, the pair of consultants have started their own families while continuing to help others in the Quad community.
Ollila, 36, and Trudeau, 35, are definitely in different phases of their lives than they were a decade ago, however they have just recently reached what they say is their “greatest milestone” in their career. The Edgewater team will be relocating from their single conference room in the Rice Lake Professional Center to their own building in a neighborhood just 0.3 miles away on the corner of Hodgson Road and Blue Heron Drive. The two say it was their best option to stay committed to the community.
“We could have ended up in a different community, but we wanted to stay here,” Trudeau said.
The two say they simply outgrew the space after expanding their finance team to three advisors and one office staff while serving around 700 households. Financial Advisor Matthew Merrick is the newest addition to the team who originally started as an intern and has been with the team for seven years now. The internship program is something the team hopes they can relaunch in the new building, as it is such a key element, they say, to continue to grow as a business.
While it’s not a great time to build with the current climate, Trudeau says, the two see it as an investment into the community and saw no other choice but to take a leap of faith. After having bought land during COVID-19, they made the decision to start developing that land. The two are no strangers to making hard decisions during poor economic times after having been rookies during the post-recession landscape in 2012 where many college grads were moving back home or applying for more schooling. Here they are now, 10 years later, making those hard decisions again.
“This is what we need for our business. It’s not a great time, but you have to sometimes just push forward and choose to try,” Trudeau said.
Ollila added, “The client always comes first and so they drive our decisions. We couldn’t find anything in the area that could meet the needs of our clients, so that’s why we decided to build.”
But their financial business is not their only ties to the community. Olila and Trudeau have started families and are raising them in the same community their clients have been for years. The duo’s commitment to the area is further evidenced with their involvement with the local Rotary club, where they are involved in a high school mentorship program, and the Centennial Area Education Foundation. They are also both on a number of boards and Trudeau coaches his son’s baseball teams and hockey. It’s not uncommon, they say, to bump into some of their clients at games or community events and is something they enjoy.
The opening of the building is set tentatively for November and the team plans on having an open house for their clients and community leaders to check out the space that will not only be used for financial guidance but also for things such as community events, Rotary meetings, nonprofits who are in need of space, retirement parties etc. The new building will have an outdoor patio, lawn area and a kitchenette.
While the building process is a long one and the team is excited to get to the finish line, the two are looking forward to the next steps for their business. They plan to expand their internal staff with two more advisors and two more office staff and continue to focus on the team and its culture in order to enhance their client experience.
Ollila and Trudeau hope the transition is smooth for new and current clients now that they have put a permanent stake in the ground and plan to be around 20-30 years from now.
