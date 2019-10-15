With President Trump’s signature on the LEGION Act, the extension of the ongoing declared period of war was extended back to Dec. 7, 1941. The congressionally approved act is a way to honor thousands of veterans who were killed or wounded on duty during periods not previously considered a time of war.
The LEGION Act — Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service Act — also redefines The American Legion’s membership eligibility dates. The eligibility now spans from Dec. 7, 1941, until a time when the U.S. is no longer at war, as determined by Congress.
Here are answers to key questions about the new law and what it means for the American Legion:
Q: How does this change the eligibility requirements for the American Legion?
A: The only change is that Congress has reduced the number of eligibility periods from seven to two. They are from April 6, 1917, to Nov. 11, 1918; and from Dec. 7, 1941, and continuing. No other restrictions are changed.
Q: What’s the impact on veterans who previously were not eligible for American Legion membership?
A: Veterans who were honorably discharged but whose service did not fall into the previous defined war eras may now join the American Legion immediately. To do so, eligible members may sign up at legion.org/join.
Q: So how does this differentiate the American Legion from AMVETS?
A: The American Legion’s eligibility criteria states that veterans must have served during “wartime.” When Congress decides the U.S. is no longer in a state of war, the Legion’s membership eligibility period will close, while AMVETS will still be open to those who served.
Q: How does this affect the Sons of The American Legion (SAL)?
A: The Sons’ eligibility criteria will change along with that of the American Legion. Any son or grandson of a living American Legion member will be able to join the SAL program. (Sons and grandsons of deceased veterans are also eligible.) For example, a son of a veteran who served between 1985 and 1988 previously would not have been eligible. With the extension of the war period, that veteran would immediately be eligible for the American Legion and the son would be able to join the SAL.
Q: How does this affect the eligibility for the American Legion Auxiliary?
A: This follows the same concept as the SAL, as noted previously. Membership in the American Legion Auxiliary is currently open to grandmothers, mothers, sisters, wives, and direct and adopted female descendants of eligible veterans.
From the American Legion, legion.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.