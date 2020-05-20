The meaning of Memorial Day

Memorial Day did not become a federal holiday until the 1970s, but its observance originated in the years following the Civil War.
In 1868, General John A. Logan—commander-in-chief for the Grand Army of the Republic, a Union veterans group—issued a general order calling for a national day of remembrance for the more than 620,000 soldiers who died in the Civil War.
On Decoration Day, as the holiday was originally known, Logan called for Americans to decorate the graves of soldiers “with the choicest flowers of springtime.” He selected May 30 as the date of remembrance and is said to have done so because the day did not coincide with the anniversary of any Civil War battles. However, some historians believe May 30 was chosen to ensure that flowers would be in full bloom.
In that first year, more than 27 states held ceremonies in observance of Decoration Day, and more than 5,000 people attended a ceremony held at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. The term “Memorial Day” first came into use in the 1880s. By 1890, every state had adopted it has an official holiday. However, through the first 50 years of its existence, Memorial Day remained a day to solely commemorate the fallen soldiers of the Civil War.
After the U.S. entered World War I, the holiday was expanded to include Americans killed in all wars. It wasn’t until 1971, when the country was in the middle of the Vietnam War, that the holiday officially became a federal holiday. With the enactment of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, its observance was moved from May 30 to the last Monday in May.
Memorial Day ceremonies cancelled
Each Memorial Day for the past 72 years, American Legion Post 620 in Hugo has had the honor and privilege to conduct ceremonies for our fallen military service members. The ceremonies have been held at: Walker Cemetery in Hugo; Rice Lake Cemetery (Gethsemane) in Lino Lakes; Incarnation Lutheran Cemetery in Lino Lakes; St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Lino Lakes, Twitchell Cemetery in Lino Lakes; St. Genevieve's Catholic Cemetery in Centerville; and St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Hugo.
“It is my sad duty as Commander of Legion Post 620 to inform our veterans and citizens in the surrounding communities that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions applied by the governor, and to protect our members the 2020 Memorial Day ceremonies are being cancelled,” said Greg Burmeister, commander of American Legion Post 620.
In the words of Lt. General Richard Nash, “Memorial Day this year is a day when we should all pause, reflect and pray for those lives lost since the beginning of our Republic. We must pause for a moment of silence, think of all of those who have died or been killed in conflicts. Think of their families left behind and what their lives could have been and be very grateful that they stood up and filled the ranks alongside of extremely brave men and women of all services to protect you and me."
Burmeister said, “We will overcome our current crisis because we as a nation can rally, pull together our collective talents, and focus on defeating this current dilemma. Stay safe and we will get through this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.