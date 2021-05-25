The meaning of Memorial Day

One of history’s most solemn days, Memorial Day is an American holiday that honors the men and women who died while serving in the United States military.
Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.
In May 1868, Gen. John A. Logan, the commander-in-chief of the Union veterans’ group known as the Grand Army of the Republic, issued a decree that May 30 should become a nationwide day of commemoration for the more than 620,000 soldiers killed in the recently ended Civil War. On Decoration Day, as Logan dubbed it, Americans should lay flowers and decorate the graves of the war dead “whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.” According to legend, Logan chose May 30 because it was a rare day that didn’t fall on the anniversary of a Civil War battle, though some historians believe the date was selected to ensure that flowers across the country would be in full bloom.
Today Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday of May. The American flag should be hung at half-staff until noon on Memorial Day, then raised to the top of the staff. And since 2000, when the U.S. Congress passed legislation, all Americans are encouraged to pause for a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time.
Memorial Day 2021 events
American Legion Post 620
For the 75th consecutive year, the American Legion Post 620 in Hugo will visit seven cemeteries to conduct Memorial Day Services on Monday, May 31. The cemeteries include: Walker Cemetery, 8300 147th St., Hugo (7:30 a.m.); Rice Lake Cemetery (Gethsemane), 506 Birch St., Lino Lakes (9 a.m.); Incarnation Lutheran Cemetery, 893 County Road J/Ash Street, Lino Lakes (9:25 a.m.); St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, ,171 Elm St., Lino Lakes (10 a.m.); Twitchell Cemetery, 491 Lilac St., Lino Lakes (10:30 a.m.); St. Genevieve’s Catholic Cemetery, 1760 Main St. Centerville (11:25 a.m.); And St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, 5400 147th St. Hugo (11:55 a.m.).
American Legion Post 566
American Legion Post 566 in Lino Lakes will host a small program with the Color Guard at 5 p.m. Monday, May 31. A picnic will follow the event. All are welcome to attend. Don’t forget to wear your poppies. American Legion Post 566 is located at 7731 Lake Drive.
American Legion Post 168
The longtime tradition of a Memorial Day Parade in White Bear Lake will continue this year. The parade likely began right after World War I and is a way to honor and remember everyone who has died in wars. Youth groups, veterans groups, honor guards, auxiliary members , Scouts and interested citizens are welcome to march. Participants will gather at 9 a.m. at White Bear Lake City Hall. The group will head to Union Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 10 am.
After the that, people are invited to American Legion Post 168 for a short ceremony and to enjoy hotdogs and beverages.
New this year, at noon, an Honor Guard consisting of three rifles and a bugler will begin at St Mary’s Cemetery and proceed to the St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Cemetery, Lakeview Cemetery and Evergreen Memorial Gardens for a three-shot rifle volley and Taps at each of the cemetery’s flag pole location.
At 2 p.m. a solemn ceremony and short program will be conducted at Veterans Memorial Park. A wreath will be laid on the waters of White Bear Lake to honor all who have been lost at sea, followed by a three-shot volley and Taps by VFW Post 1782 Honor Guard. Linnea Nelson Marrin will be performing at the VFW as she has every year since 2000.
American Legion Post 39 & VFW Post 1350
The public is invited to attend Memorial Day programs conducted by the American Legion and VFW posts of North St. Paul. Three different programs will be conducted: 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery (old) on Helen Street in North St. Paul; 10 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery on Century Avenue in Mahtomedi; and 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Century Avenue in Mahtomedi.
The guest speaker will be Chaplain Tom Burns, Past Commander of the North St. Paul American Legion Post 39. Rain or shine. Bring folding chair. Programs provided. Contact Coordinator Lori Ahlness at 651-492-7277 or email lahlness@comcast.net for more information.
Veterans Memorial of Stillwater
The annual Memorial Day Ceremony has been canceled again this year due to COVID-19. However, a flyover is scheduled for noon (weather permitting). The Veterans Memorial is located at 138 Pine St.
Flags at half-staff
Gov. Tim Walz has ordered U.S. and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff at federal and state buildings until noon Monday, May 31 to honor those who served the military on behalf of the citizens of Minnesota.
