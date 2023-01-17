The future is clear for these fifth graders

Logan Anderson, center back, along with fellow classmates in Mr. Gutbrand’s 5th grade class at Blue Heron Elementary are requesting donations of used eyeglasses to help others in need.

 Centennial Schools | Contributed

CIRCLE PINES--Every year, Mr. Gutbrod’s fifth grade class at Blue Heron Elementary writes a persuasive essay to encourage the community to donate used eyeglasses. This year, Logan Anderson was selected to represent the class and the project. Here is Logan’s message to you, the members of the community. 

Mr. Gutbrod’s Grade 5 class and the Circle-Lex Lions’ Club are working together to collect old or no longer used eyeglasses for people in need. We are trying to make a difference with you in people’s lives that might not have access to eyecare. There are many reasons that people around the world could use your no longer used eyeglasses.

