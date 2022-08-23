CIRCLE PINES — Right now, monarch butterflies are getting ready to migrate south. Neighbors around Golden Lake are hopeful all the work they have done to plant pollinator-friendly yards will provide nectar and thus the much-needed energy needed for the long flight and winter ahead. 

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, August is actually the best month to see monarchs in Minnesota. Each fall, millions of monarchs fly south to Mexico for winter. Individual butterflies may fly 3,000 miles or more, some as far as 50 miles per day. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.