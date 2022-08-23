CIRCLE PINES — Right now, monarch butterflies are getting ready to migrate south. Neighbors around Golden Lake are hopeful all the work they have done to plant pollinator-friendly yards will provide nectar and thus the much-needed energy needed for the long flight and winter ahead.
According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, August is actually the best month to see monarchs in Minnesota. Each fall, millions of monarchs fly south to Mexico for winter. Individual butterflies may fly 3,000 miles or more, some as far as 50 miles per day.
Recently, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) announced the migratory monarch butterfly has been listed as endangered on the IUCN’s Red List of Threatened Species due to the butterfly’s sharp population decline. Driven by habitat destruction and climate change, the endangered migratory monarch butterfly’s population has shrunk by between 22% and 72% over the past decade, according to the IUCN.
The Midwest tends to have the highest numbers of monarchs because that is where the most milkweeds grow.
Some Golden Lake neighbors have developed quite a passion for not only protecting monarchs, but helping other species as well.
Resident Jennifer Herrmeyer has always been fascinated by flowers and butterflies but really started to become interested in pollinator gardens when she moved to Circle Pines in 2018 and started planting perennials for the first time.
“I had always been an avid gardener of annuals, but (was) not as experienced with perennials. I took note of what native flowers I would see at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, growing wild on the North Shore, and in fields and along lakeshores where bumblebees and butterflies could be seen in numbers at the end of summer,” she explained.
“I realized what we plant affects the wildlife, the insects, the birds, butterflies, bees and dragonflies,” she said. “I started learning about what insects and birds are native and migratory to the area and realized that our community is almost at the center of the highest concentration of summer monarchs in North America.”
Over the years, her gardens have continued to grow and flourish and her yard is now home to many pollinator-friendly plants, including milkweed, Joe Pye weed, purple coneflower, black-eyed Susans, brown-eyed Susans, Eastern columbine, woodland geranium, bee balm/bergamot, asters, daisies and downy wood mint … and the list goes on.
Herrmeyer was excited to see so many monarch caterpillars this year. “The monarchs and the bees declining in numbers will affect our food sources eventually, as pollination will decrease overall — most fruit and some vegetable production depends on pollination,” she said. “Milkweed is so important — and contrary to the name, it is not a weed. Milkweed is the ONLY food source of the monarch caterpillar. The ONLY one. So if there are not enough milkweed plants, they cannot survive …”
In addition to seeing monarchs, Herrmeyer has enjoyed seeing other wildlife, including a variety of butterflies, moths, bumblebees and dragonflies. She has also seen squirrels, chipmunks, turkeys, cardinals, goldfinches, barred owls, bald eagles, mallards and more.
“People around Golden Lake seem to have a lot of love for their community and their environment,” she said.
Mayor Dave Bartholomay and his wife Janis are also doing what they can to help pollinators. Last year, the two applied for and completed the Anoka County Master Gardener Class of 2021.
“Our goal was to tap into the deep knowledge of the University of Minnesota and the Extension Service, which has so many interesting programs,” the mayor said. “We already had some nice perennial gardens in our yard, but we wanted to learn more about bugs and diseases and about better ways to help our plants, shrubs and lawn thrive.”
Seeing that the bee and monarch populations are struggling, the Bartholomays made it a point to buy plants that are good for butterflies, bees and hummingbirds for their yard, but also joined a group of volunteers who helped plant a pollinator garden in the middle of the roundabout in front of City Hall.
“What better way to make your yard look colorful while being part of the solution?” he said. “We live in a time when social and political problems seem huge and overwhelming. Doing our share to help with the environment can add up to making a difference. So instead of being discouraged, you can
