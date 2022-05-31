The big reveal

CENTERVILLE — After months of being known as “Project Banjo,” the identity of a new development in town has been revealed.
An Amazon Distribution Center will be developed in the Fairview Second Addition, after the Centerville City Council unanimously approved several key documents in one action. The actions were approved with clarifications to the noise study, which will be rewritten into the documents by City Attorney Kurt Glaser and adjusted moving forward through attorney negotiations.
The key documents are the preliminary plat, the final plat, a conditional use permit (CUP) for a planned unit development (PUD), a developer's agreement and a resolution in city ordinance that encompasses all the above documents.
At its April 5 meeting, the Planning & Zoning Commission voted to process the request from Ryan Companies, as representative to the yet unnamed developer, as a planned unit development (PUD) and to consider the proposal at a May 3 public hearing. Following public input on May 3, the commission recommended approval with a multitude of conditions.
Those conditions pertained to traffic impact, noise impact, environmental impact and others, and were reviewed at the May 25 council meeting prior to action on the documents.
The 140,000-square-foot Amazon Distribution Center will be built in the industrial park in the 6900 block of 21st Avenue on property currently owned by Rehbein Properties. The site consists of three parcels totaling about 40 acres that lie between 20th and 21st Avenues, north of Fairview Street and south of Commerce Drive. The site is essentially vacant at present, as it is being used for Rehbein's large-scale black dirt operations.
The uses Amazon proposes for the property involve bringing goods onto the site in trucks, unloading those goods, sorting the goods, repackaging them for distribution and loading them into vans for delivery throughout the area. The applicants describe the proposed uses as warehouse and offices, noting that the facility will distribute merchandise to customers.
Currently, Amazon has about a dozen facilities in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area, all of which have different functions. Centerville's distribution center will be one of only three delivery stations in the greater Twin Cities area.
The facility is expected to generate a considerable amount of traffic; an anticipated 344 vans will depart in the morning and return in the evening. The operation will deliberately avoid the peak morning and evening rush hours, as delivery vans will leave the site between 9:50 and 11:30 a.m. and return between 7:10 and 9:10 p.m. Because this traffic will have an impact on adjacent roads, especially the intersection of Main Street and 21st Avenue, a traffic study prepared by the applicant's consultant has been factored into the recommendations.
Studies and mitigation measures involving pollution, noise, safety, impact on the environment and other factors will be ongoing.
Contributing Writer Loretta Harding can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
