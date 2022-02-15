‘That’s SnowBiz’ figures to be a fun show

“Fun!”
That’s the common response when interviewing cast members of “That’s SnowBiz,” a musical/comedy scheduled Feb. 25-26-27 at the Great Hall of St. Joseph of the Lakes Church in Lino Lakes.
The variety show is usually held every two years, but last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The variety show is closing in on three decades of productions: all members of the cast are the church’s parishioners, accompanied by a few friends.
“We started out really dorky about 25 years ago. We stood on bleachers and sang Broadway songs,” said Lino Lakes resident Susan McMullen, who is a longtime show participant. She remembers when the audiences were sparse — generally cast family members.
“We’ve been doing it for a long time,” McMullen said. “Now it’s grown immensely. It’s turned into a wonderful show.”
Kathy Schwister, the show’s director and script writer, describes the play as “a cross between ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and ‘Grumpy Old Men.’”
“It’s funny,” said Schwister, a Forest Lake resident. “It’s like something you’d see at Chanhassen.”
McMullen praised Schwister’s talent. “She’s very creative, and she works hard at it,” McMullen said. This is the fifth play Schwister has written.
The setting is the town of Aurora, in the north woods of Minnesota. The cast features 41 volunteers. The lead characters are Mark Kuhns (Lino Lakes) as Roman and Laura Anderson (Circle Pines) as Julia.
“The reason I love it is because it’s completely home-grown,” Kuhns said. “That’s what makes it so much fun.”
Kuhns is a part of three generations in the variety show. That includes his mother, Judy Kuhns, and his daughter Rachel, 16.
The focus, he says, “is mainly on the songs,” but there is a story that involves Roman and Julia and their feuding fathers. Roman and Julia were high school sweethearts who reconnected, “but it’s not going well,” Schwister said.
Anderson, a veteran on the stage, described Julia as being “a great role” and encourages show goers to attend.
“They’re especially fun, because they’re seeing plays nobody’s seen before,” Anderson said. “We add our own flare.”
Scott Larson of Lino Lakes plays Cappy, Julia’s father, who might be considered ornery by some. “Misunderstood,” Larson said with a chuckle, adding, “I love every bit of this process. It’s such a creative endeavor by many talented people. It’s a success because so many talented individuals share their skills.”
Choreographer Kathy Griebel of New Brighton adds to the enjoyment by dancing to songs such as, “There’s no business like snow business,” “Sing a song,” and “Singing in the snow.” Cast members in the latter number use snow shovels for umbrellas.
After all, with the winter setting the audience is apt to see snow falling.
“It’s such a fun show,” Griebel said.
A nine-piece pit band will accompany the cast in all 20 songs that feature a changing of words from the original hits. The pianist is New Brighton’s Andrea Grasse, the church’s director of liturgy and music.
“It’s fun and energetic,” she said prior to a practice session last week. “People will know a lot of the songs.”
So, Anderson was asked, will the audience be entertained? Without hesitation, she answered: “Absolutely.”
Contributing Writer Abe Winter can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
