Thanksgiving foods your pet can — and can’t — eat

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and as you’re cooking up the turkey, stuffing and all the fixings, you may wonder, can I give a taste of any of this to my pet?
A bite or two of turkey is safe, but avoid the skin and spices. The high fat content in turkey skin can cause pancreatitis, and spices can wreak havoc on canine and feline stomachs.
Never give your pet cooked turkey bones and make sure the trash is out of reach of your pet. Cooked bones are dangerous and can lead to choking and cause obstructions in the gastrointestinal tract.
Other Thanksgiving foods to avoid include:
Desserts: chocolate is poisonous for both cats and dogs. Also, look out for xylitol, an artificial sweetener commonly found in ingredient lists.
Garlic, onions, and chives: irritate stomachs in small amounts, toxic in large amounts.
Grapes and raisins: can cause kidney damage.
Nuts: can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and pancreatitis.
Salty snacks: cause excessive thirst and sodium poisoning.
If you don’t want your pet feeling left out, consider getting them their own treat to celebrate! You can pick up a turkey-based treat from your local pet store or give your furry friend a taste of raw pumpkin or sweet potato that doesn’t include any sugar, seasonings, or toppings.
