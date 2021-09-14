The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has announced a semipermanent COVID-19 community testing site in Lino Lakes.
“As more and more Minnesotans get vaccinated, testing remains a critical component of our strategy to protect our communities from COVID-19,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Through a robust, collaborative testing program, we have removed many obstacles to testing for families across the state. Combined with social distancing, masking and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of the delta variant as we continue our work to boost vaccinations across Minnesota.”
Due to the spread of the delta variant, demand for COVID-19 testing has increased throughout Minnesota. After people are vaccinated, testing
will remain critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the coming months as students and educators return to school and more activities move inside as the weather turns colder. In addition to Lino Lakes and Minneapolis, and the Bloomington and Saint Paul sites added last week, MDH continues to assess current and projected testing needs and will keep working to meet demand.
The Lino Lakes site will be at the former YMCA, located at 7690 Village Drive. Testing at the Lino Lakes site will occur from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, beginning Sept. 13.
Testing is free at all of the state’s community testing sites. Participants who do have health insurance will be asked for their insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or if insurance does not cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference, so testing remains open to all at no cost.
Testing is open to anyone who believes they need a COVID-19 test, with or without insurance. State guidance on who should get tested can be found online at www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/index.html#test.
Those who arrive for a test should avoid eating, drinking, chewing or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before providing a sample. Once they arrive at a testing location, they will self-administer the test by administering saliva into a funnel attached to a small tube. Site staff will be available on site to monitor the collection process.
While walk-ins are welcome, people seeking testing at state sites can schedule a test online at https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/schedule.php. Tests will be processed in Minnesota at the saliva lab in Oakdale. Results will be provided via email in approximately 48-72 hours.
How Minnesotans can get a COVID-19 test:
•Walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s free community testing sites across Minnesota: https://mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/community-testing.jsp.
•Order a test through the state’s free at-home COVID-19 testing program: www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/athome.html.
•Find a testing option near you through the state’s Find Testing Locations map: https://mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/index.jsp.
How Minnesotans can get their free COVID-19 vaccine:
•Walk in or make an appointment through the Vaccine Connector: VaccineConnector.mn.gov.
Call Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
•Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider near you: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.
•Check for vaccine appointments using the Vaccine Finder on vaccines.gov. You can search for appointments by vaccine type.
•Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.
•Employers may also reach out with information about vaccination opportunities.
— Submitted by the Minnesota Department of Health
