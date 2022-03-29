Teachers plea for help from school board

First grade teacher Bruce Woznak said Centennial teachers need support sooner rather than later.
“(This) is not to put anyone on the spot, it is not to place blame on anyone; we just want you to hear our voices and know where we are at,” Woznak said. “We are looking for ways to work with the administrative staff and school board to alleviate some of the pressures and stressors that we face every day in our classrooms, for not only us, but our students.”
Woznak, joined by a board room full of teachers, recently visited the school board to share an update during open mike on what teachers are facing this year. Woznak is the president of the union, or Centennial Education Association (CEA).
“In my 30-plus years of teaching and working at Centennial, I have never seen staff this stressed, this exhausted, feeling as defeated as they are feeling right now. I see tears on a daily basis. Sometimes many times a day,” he said. “There is a definite possibility that we will have buildings that lose 20-30% of their licensed teaching staff. That is not good for Centennial, that is not good for kids.”
Woznak explained that the middle school and high school have class sizes in the 40s, which will likely be the same case for next school year. At the elementary level, there are class sizes of approximately 30, he said. In addition, special education and English Language Learner (ELL) caseloads are “off the charts.”
“We are asking for help,” Woznak told the board. “The strategic plan does bring to light some of these issues, but they just can’t be planned as sky dreams, we have to see it acted upon. We need help with class sizes, behavioral support, mental health support, caseloads, workloads. That’s all mentioned but it has to happen … I know it takes time, but we can’t wait, we have to put that into action right now.”
Woznak said the group is asking for a way to work together to find solutions, a plea that was greeted by applause from the room.
School Board Chair Suzy Guthmueller said, “We appreciate all you do,” and the board moved on to other business. Later in the meeting when discussing the strategic plan, Guthmueller thanked the teachers for their presence and work. “Thank you for being here. Thank you for your dedication. Thank you for helping us implement the strategic plan. I know this has been a really tough year.”
An audience member asked, “When do we get to ask questions, tell you what is going on in our schools? I don’t know if any of you know that. Come to our school. I don’t know who any of you are.”
Even though the comment was made “out of order,” Guthmueller explained that no visitors are currently allowed in any of the district’s buildings, and school board members are excepted from that policy.
In a follow-up interview, CEA Vice President Carolyn Ruhnow explained that the teachers “went (to the meeting) because we needed to be heard,” she explained. “We are just looking for some help, that’s all. We aren’t condemning anyone, we are not saying anything against anyone involved, we are asking for help and want to work together.”
Ruhnow said that the group has since met with Superintendent Holmberg and feels heard in a way they haven’t before.
“It’s a district that Bruce and I have been in for 25 to 30 years, and we have high hopes for it,” she said. “We have always worked everything out together, and that’s all we are asking for right now, is just to be able to work together towards making our district great.”
In a follow-up statement, Holmberg said, “The last two years have not been easy for our students, parents, and staff members. We deeply appreciate all that our staff members do to be there for our students and families each and every day, and we look forward to working together through the rest of year and as we plan for next year.”
