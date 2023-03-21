The Centerville City Council is whole again, after her new fellow council members voted 2-1 to appoint Dr. Raye Taylor to the seat left vacant by Michelle Lakso.

She assumed office on March 9 and will serve through 2024, unless council holds a special election prior to the November 2024 election.

