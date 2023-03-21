The Centerville City Council is whole again, after her new fellow council members voted 2-1 to appoint Dr. Raye Taylor to the seat left vacant by Michelle Lakso.
She assumed office on March 9 and will serve through 2024, unless council holds a special election prior to the November 2024 election.
Mayor D. Love and the other council members said they were pleased with the four candidates who came forward, and thanked each of them.
“We couldn’t lose,” Love said. “Great people came forward. But it was time the council made the decision to fill the seat, because you never know what might happen.”
The appointment came almost two months after Lakso formally submitted her resignation on Jan. 11. At first, council talked about trying to have Lakso’s replacement seated within a month. But the thoughtful approach turned out to be beneficial, because it allowed more candidates to apply for the position, Council Member Russ Koski said.
“It really mattered that we took our time to talk about this,” Love said. “I was ready to move forward a while ago, but I’ve had time to think.”
Love recalled being first appointed to council straight from his position as chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission. But Taylor was appointed directly from the community and was not serving on an advisory board. Taylor comes to council as a voice from the community, Love said.
Taylor is well qualified, though she hasn’t held any city board seats, Koski said. Not being on a board could be an asset, because it shows residents they can have the opportunity to serve on council without having to be on a board. “She has a fresh view and gives council a fresh set of eyes,” he said.
Council members also said they appreciated the different perspective a woman would bring to city governance.
A Centerville resident for the past five years, Taylor is a veterinarian and business owner.
Centerville City Council Snippets
• Larry Jiles Jr., also known as Chef Hot Hands, brought vitality to Centerville's business community, along with delicious gourmet food. He will be missed by many, following his unfortunate death earlier this month. To honor Jiles, the City Council passed a resolution in memoriam for his contributions to the community. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when businesses everywhere were shutting down, Jiles set the wheels in motion to open his gourmet take-out restaurant on Main Street and Centerville Road. With his passion for great food, outgoing personality and positive energy, Jiles was ready to make an impact the minute the business community reopened after COVID-19. Chef Hot Hands was a presence around the community, participating in the city's Main Street Market, Fete des Lacs, and many other local events.
• After many years of owning two small parcels at 1737 Main Street, the city now has a party interested in constructing a commercial building on the site to house their salon business. Following negotiations, F&M Holdings LLC, dba Guys and Dolls Salon, has purchased the land for $5,000. The purchase agreement will give the prospective buyers a window of time to complete their due diligence and work through the design and zoning process with the city. The agreement ensures that the city would retain the land if the project does not move forward.
• When a developer changes the floodplain by redirecting a creek or culvert, the city must submit a map with the changes to the Federal Emergency Mangement Agency (FEMA). Council approved the submission of a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR) application to FEMA for 21st Avenue S. As part of the construction of 21st Avenue S., from Commerce Drive to the cul-de-sac on the south end of the Distribution Alternatives building at the Amazon site, changes were made to the floodplain of Clearwater Creek/Judicial Ditch 3. Specifically, the floodway was moved to the location of the new culvert under 21st Avenue, rather than through the field culvert, which previously carried the flow from the creek. The LOMR must be accompanied by a No Rise Certificate (a statement from an engineer that the change will not raise the flood elevation). The completion of the process requires an application fee of $8,000, to be paid to FEMA for the review and approval of the submission. The city will share this cost equally with the city of Lino Lakes. Centerville's $4,000 share of this fee will be paid from the storm water utility fund.
• The city has changed its mind about not giving its veteran ice rink attendants a raise. At first, the city was going to keep the ice rink attendant pay at $12 per hour, despite increases to all other job categories, due to the nature of the ice rink work requirements. However, city staff came to realize the value of employees who return to this seasonal work for a second year. Therefore, staff has revised the nonunion and part-time worker pay schedule to add a pay category for ice rink workers returning with at least one year of experience. The new hourly rate will be $13 per hour, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.
• The Centerville Lions Cadillac Dinner is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 22 at St. Genevieve's Parish Center, 6995 Centerville Road. Council also approved a temporary on-sale liquor license and a temporary gambling license for a raffle and bingo. The Lions have sponsored this event for many years. As a nonprofit organization, the Lions have had the permit fees waived by the city.
• The new convenience store at 1801 Main Street will also sell tobacco, after council issued a new tobacco license, effective March 18 to Dec. 31, 2023, for Center Market LLC, subject to successful background checks. The new permit voids CenterMart's existing tobacco license for 2023, per city code. The license becomes effective upon the transfer of ownership.
• The State of the City address will take place at the St. Genevieve Community Parish Center from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30. Mayor D. Love will provide an update on all the great things happening in Centerville.
• The Parks Committee has scheduled its annual park cleanup for Saturday, April 29, with a rain date of May 6. The committee will meet at City Hall at 9 a.m. and requests volunteer assistance from the public. Eagle Park needs additional cleanup activities associated with the removal of several trees in 2022. A sign-up sheet will be available on the city's website. Volunteers are urgently needed!
The council next meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at City Hall, 1880 Main St.
— Loretta Harding
