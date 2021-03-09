CENTERVILLE — Following several workshops and an opportunity to mull over a proposed targeted picketing ordinance, the Centerville City Council has officially passed the ordinance.
The ordinance bans targeted residential protests without property owner permission. The first reading of the ordinance was held Feb. 10.
The ordinance was adopted by a vote of 4-1 Feb. 24, Council Member Steve King opposed. King said he wanted to look at the targeted picketing playbook drafted by the League of Minnesota Cities (LMC) before Centerville passed its own ordinance. At the Feb. 10 meeting, King said the city already has other laws, such as those that prohibit blocking streets and trespassing on private property.
“Why do we have to have another law?” he asked.
Mayor D. Love said the LMC is sharing a targeting picketing playbook among cities because targeted picketing incidents are becoming more common.
Centerville's ordinance follows the lead set by its neighbor city, Hugo, after protesters assembled outside the home of former Minneapolis Police Union President Chief Bob Kroll. The Hugo ordinance prohibits standing, marching or patrolling a residence that is singled out by one or more people.
At the Feb. 10 meeting, City Attorney Kurt Glaser advised council not to try to alter the language of the proposed ordinance. “Either adopt the ordinance or vote against it,” he said.
Although councils are not legally obligated to conduct two readings of an ordinance, the Centerville council took the extra time to have a good think about how to safeguard both property rights and the rights of free speech.
The goal of a city is to allow free speech with very small loopholes, Glaser said at the Feb. 10 meeting. Police may not have the ability to control crowds if they get out of hand. “Police have tools. But a very determined group might target a home and be not only unlawful, but menacing.”
Centerville's ordinance mirrors state statute, which says there is something special about a home, Glaser said. “Their home is their castle,” he noted.
Following the summer picketing incident in their city, Hugo officials said they wished they had had a couple more things on the books to help them, Love explained. “This (ordinance) is something for our city just to give our police another tool in their tool bag to protect our city,” he said. “There have been no issues so far in our city, which is a blessing for us. But there's no guarantee that it won't happen.”
Centerville's targeted picketing ban doesn't not stop anyone from picketing or protesting, Love said, as long as it is conducted in an orderly manner.
