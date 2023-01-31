CIRCLE PINES—Residents in the area of Circle Pines, Lino Lakes and Blaine will be paying a little more for city water, sewer and natural gas services this year. Most of these service rates have not been raised in years, but street and water projects have depleted the city’s reserves in the recent past.

“We used up a good chunk of reserves to pay for construction projects. It’s time to start building those back up,” said Circle Pines Mayor Dave Bartholomay, who sits on the Utilities Commission.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.