CIRCLE PINES—Residents in the area of Circle Pines, Lino Lakes and Blaine will be paying a little more for city water, sewer and natural gas services this year. Most of these service rates have not been raised in years, but street and water projects have depleted the city’s reserves in the recent past.
“We used up a good chunk of reserves to pay for construction projects. It’s time to start building those back up,” said Circle Pines Mayor Dave Bartholomay, who sits on the Utilities Commission.
Under these changes, residents of Lino Lakes, Centerville and Blaine will all be paying the same rates—previously, there were some small differences that varied based on residency. Residential meter fees have been hiked from $11.50 per month to $15 per month, with higher rates for commercial properties.
The Utilities Commission recognizes that fee increases can hit hard for lower income households.
“Often in our mind we think of it potentially as an elderly couple or a single elderly person,” Bartholomay said “We looked at that, that’s why we did not raise some of those monthly base rates, because if you’re not using much, that should be reflected in dollars per thousand gallons. We spread things out a little bit, watched the rates to make sure they’re fair.”
However, the need for increased rates is clear as the city looks toward a hefty cost to repaint the city water tower in the next few years. Bartholomay estimated that the street projects over time have depleted the reserve about 30 percent, and it’s necessary to begin replenishing that funding source.
Some things, such as stormwater and garbage and recycling fees, have not changed under the new rates. Bartholomay added that city taxes were held to a 4 percent increase when surrounding communities were raising them to 10 or 12 percent, for just this reason. When a homeowner gets a bill from the city, it can feel like one huge combined cost. The idea was to minimize the impact on the resident while also beginning to build back funds as the city looks to the future.
The system is tiered for water use. At the lowest tier for both residential and commercial properties, water rates have increased from $2.30 per 1,000 gallons to $2.45 per 1,000 gallons. At the highest, water will cost $4.59 per 1,000 gallons for residential properties and $3.72 per 1,000 gallons for commercial properties.
“You always want to encourage people to conserve,” Bartholomay said. “That’s the best way to keep your bill down—be energy-efficient, be smart about how you use your water. Take short, cold showers.”
Bartholomay estimated it would be an 8 percent increase to low-volume users, and up to 10 percent for higher-volume households.
“We don’t pile on when those fees are already high,” Bartholomay said. “We’re building up some reserves and being considerate of ability to pay. We do have some programs for folks who are really struggling to pay their bills.”
The rate changes became effective Jan. 1, and homeowners may notice these price changes on their bill in the next few months.
