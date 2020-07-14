Two sisters have launched a new business to spur creativity and continue the legacy of their family farm.
Taryn Menne, 33, and Renee Neeser, 30, grew up in Wyoming and remember spending a lot of time on their grandparents’ farm (Jerry and Dorothy Neeser) in Hugo, located at 15815 Elmcrest Ave. N.
“We grew up working on the farm baling hay, gardening and enjoying the outdoors. Growing up, I had three horses that I kept on my grandparents’ farm, so I was there almost daily,” Neeser recalled, adding that she moved to the farm a few years ago.
Last year, after Menne got married on the farm, the idea for the business was born. “We decided to grow all of her flowers and, much to our surprise, it was very successful,” Neeser said. “We started thinking of ways we could turn our love for growing flowers into a business we could build together.”
For many years, the sisters have grown vegetables on the farm; they’ve grown flowers for the past two years. “We’ve always talked about finding ways to be creative and continuing the legacy of the Neeser farm,” Menne said.
With help from their father and Neeser's boyfriend, the four converted an old horse trailer into an adorable mobile flower bar known as “The Ninny.” And thus, T and Nae LLC was born. T and Nae are their nicknames, and “ninny” means fool.
“My sister and I have always wanted to create a business together, but it always seemed like a foolish idea. One day we just decided to go for it. We knew we could grow flowers and veggies but turning it into a business is something we are still learning about,” Neeser said. “Considering we were taking on converting a horse trailer, which we had no idea how to do, creating a flower bar business, which is an idea we cooked up a year ago, ‘The Ninny’ felt fitting.”
There are two sides to the business: selling flowers and produce and renting The Ninny as a mobile flower bar or wet bar.
The selling season for flowers and produce will run from July through September. The sisters also plan to sell pumpkins and squash in October. Customers can swing by the farm from 5 to 8 p.m. (or until sold out) on Wednesday nights to purchase bouquets and produce.
Right now, the two are growing zinnias, sunflowers, dahlias, gladiolas and a variety of other flowers for bouquets that will range in price from $10 to $30 based on size and type of flowers. T and Nae will also be at the Forest Lake Farmers Market on Tuesday nights as well as other pop-up events including July 23 at Uncommon Loon Brewing Company in Chisago City and Aug. 15 at Willow Tree Winery in Ham Lake.
“We hope to partner with other local businesses and to be able to connect with more customers,” Menne said.
Once parties and events can take place again with fewer restrictions, The Ninny will be available to rent as a mobile flower bar or wet bar for weddings, bridal showers, baby showers, birthdays, graduations and the like. For the flower bar option, guests can arrange fresh cut flowers into bouquets to take home with them. The Ninny also has a keg hookup and sink with running water. Other items are also available for rent, such as wine barrel tables and pallet bars, rustic high tables for partygoers constructed of repurposed pallets. “We envision The Ninny making any event special,” Menne said.
Both Neeser and Menne have no plans to quit their day jobs. Neeser works as a legal assistant for a law firm and Menne works as a manager with Target.com guest services.
For more information about the business or pop-up events, visit tandnae.com or find T and Nae on Facebook and Instagram.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
