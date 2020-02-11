LINO LAKES —Officers from the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department were dispatched to the US Bank located at 7984 Lake Drive at 9:17 a.m. Feb. 11 for an armed robbery.
Officers from Lino Lakes Public Safety and several surrounding jurisdictions located the two adult male suspects in the 1200 block of Larpenteur Ave. in Roseville a short time later and they were taken into custody with the assistance of Roseville Police Department, State Patrol, Centennial Lakes Police Department, Blaine Police Department and the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.
The department says there are no other suspects. The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating.
