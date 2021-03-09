The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recently released findings from the 2020 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey. Although the survey found that Minnesota has achieved historically low levels of youth smoking, it also revealed that the youth e-cigarette epidemic continues.
One in five Minnesota high schoolers reported using e-cigarettes within the past 30 days, and 70% of youth e-cigarette users reported signs of dependence. The survey also found that 84% of high school and 63% of middle school students used a flavored tobacco product (menthol or other flavors) in the past 30 days.
“The reduction in youth cigarette smoking is a public health success story — and we urgently need additional policies to combat the youth e-cigarette epidemic,” said Molly Moilanen, vice president at ClearWay Minnesota and co-chair of Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation. “Minnesota needs a comprehensive, all-hands-on-deck approach to protect the next generation from lifelong tobacco addiction — including high prices, investing in tobacco prevention and treatment and ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products.”
Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation is a coalition of more than 60 organizations that share a common goal of reducing youth tobacco use and ending commercial tobacco’s harm for good. The coalition supports increasing tobacco prices, ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products and investing in tobacco prevention programs. This year, Minnesota lawmakers in both chambers have proposed bills to achieve those goals. The coalition supports bills to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Minnesota (HF 904/SF1271) and invest in tobacco prevention and treatment (HF569/SF684; HF 572/SF 743; HF 1410).
For more than two decades ClearWay Minnesota, the foundation created with 3% of the tobacco settlement, has provided the majority of funding for tobacco prevention in Minnesota. ClearWay Minnesota will sunset at the end of 2021, leaving a gap in prevention resources. Last year, Minnesota took in nearly $760 million in tobacco revenue and spent only 1% of that total on commercial tobacco prevention and treatment. Bipartisan proposals in both chambers aim to invest additional dollars in tobacco prevention programs at the Minnesota Department of Health.
The COVID-19 pandemic adds urgency to tobacco prevention efforts, since current and former smokers are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. To make matters worse, communities targeted
— From press release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.